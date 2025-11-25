Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
25.11.25 | 15:29
1,290 Euro
-0,77 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2901,45018:51
Dow Jones News
25.11.2025 18:27 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Nov-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

25 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  25 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,702 
 
Highest price paid per share:            118.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             116.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    117.4269p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,402,623 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,338,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,338,953 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      117.4269p                       63,702

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
147             118.00          08:19:14         00362811873TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             117.40          08:21:14         00362813377TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             117.40          08:21:14         00362813378TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             117.40          08:26:25         00362817443TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             117.20          08:27:59         00362818723TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             116.60          08:51:27         00362840700TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             116.60          08:51:27         00362840701TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             116.80          08:54:57         00362843468TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             116.20          09:06:40         00362853363TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             117.20          09:20:30         00362867510TRLO1     XLON 
 
693             116.80          10:08:13         00362894800TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             117.00          10:08:13         00362894801TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              117.00          10:08:13         00362894802TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              117.00          10:08:13         00362894803TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             117.00          10:08:13         00362894804TRLO1     XLON 
 
1047             117.00          10:08:20         00362894808TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             117.00          10:08:20         00362894809TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             116.40          10:08:20         00362894810TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             116.80          10:19:26         00362895177TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              116.80          10:19:26         00362895178TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             116.80          10:19:44         00362895193TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             116.80          10:20:00         00362895205TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             116.60          10:21:00         00362895265TRLO1     XLON 
 
3015             116.60          10:21:00         00362895266TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             116.40          10:22:03         00362895295TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             116.40          10:34:30         00362895737TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             116.40          10:34:30         00362895738TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             116.60          10:58:31         00362896789TRLO1     XLON 
 
285             117.20          11:08:07         00362897061TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              117.40          11:14:10         00362897218TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             117.40          11:14:10         00362897219TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             117.00          11:34:49         00362897886TRLO1     XLON 
 
219             117.00          11:34:49         00362897887TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             117.40          11:35:16         00362897908TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             117.00          11:37:32         00362898115TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              117.00          11:37:32         00362898116TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              117.00          11:37:32         00362898117TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              117.00          11:37:32         00362898118TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             116.60          11:54:01         00362898929TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             116.60          11:54:01         00362898930TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             116.60          11:54:01         00362898931TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              117.20          12:06:55         00362899280TRLO1     XLON 
 
3050             117.20          12:06:55         00362899281TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             118.20          12:44:13         00362900841TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             118.00          12:49:25         00362901225TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             118.00          12:49:25         00362901226TRLO1     XLON 
 
1316             117.80          12:49:25         00362901227TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             117.60          13:08:09         00362901724TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             117.60          13:33:32         00362903572TRLO1     XLON 
 
709             117.60          13:40:03         00362903939TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             117.60          14:07:39         00362905292TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             117.20          14:12:43         00362905628TRLO1     XLON 
 
10981            117.20          14:12:43         00362905629TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             117.20          14:12:49         00362905635TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             117.60          14:23:38         00362906245TRLO1     XLON 
 
976             117.60          14:23:38         00362906246TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              117.60          14:23:38         00362906247TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             117.40          14:25:55         00362906429TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             117.20          14:45:10         00362907731TRLO1     XLON 
 
1232             117.20          14:47:34         00362907950TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             117.20          14:47:34         00362907951TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              117.20          14:47:34         00362907952TRLO1     XLON 
 
688             117.40          14:47:34         00362907954TRLO1     XLON 
 
1226             117.40          14:48:50         00362908039TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             117.60          15:03:25         00362909269TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             118.00          15:19:23         00362910435TRLO1     XLON 
 
3410             117.80          15:19:23         00362910436TRLO1     XLON 
 
1248             118.00          15:19:23         00362910437TRLO1     XLON 
 
708             117.80          15:19:24         00362910440TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.