Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Results of First General Meeting & Scheme Elections

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68

25 November 2025

Results of First General Meeting & Scheme Elections

In connection with the proposals for the winding up of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme") as announced on 18 September 2025 and outlined in the circular published on 6 November 2025 (the "Circular"), the Board is pleased to announce that the Resolutions which were put forward at the First General Meeting held today have been approved by Shareholders.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the Resolutions are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website:

Resolution Votes for (incl. discretionary) % Votes against % Total votes cast Votes cast (excl. votes withheld) 1 Votes withheld 1. To approve the reclassification of the shares in the capital of the Company as shares with "A" rights and shares with "B" rights and to approve changes required to the Company's articles of association. 4,248,264 99.51% 20,769 0.49% 4,303,230 23.41% 34,197 2. To approve the Scheme; further amend the Company's articles of association in order to implement the Scheme; and to instruct the Liquidators to give effect to the Scheme. 4,248,264 99.51% 20,769 0.49% 4,303,230 23.41% 34,197

1 As a percentage of total voting rights

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights, being 18,238,480 as at close of business on 21 November 2025, being the time and date at which a shareholder had to be registered in the Register in order to vote at the First General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a Resolution.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 18,238,480. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement the number of voting rights in the Company are 18,238,480.

The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the notice of First General Meeting contained in the Circular.

The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at: https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com/documents/

Results of Scheme Elections

The Board also announces the following Elections in connection with the Scheme:

Rollover Option: 8,959,628 Ordinary Shares / 49.12 per cent. of issued share capital, which will be reclassified as Reclassified Shares with "A" rights, being the right to receive Sub-Fund Shares; and

Cash Option: 9,278,852 Ordinary Shares / 50.88 per cent. of issued share capital, which will be reclassified as Reclassified Shares with "B" rights, being the right to receive cash.

The amendment of the listing of the Ordinary Shares to reflect their reclassification as Reclassified Shares for the purpose of implementing the Scheme will take effect on 4 December 2025.

In accordance with the Scheme, Shareholders (other than Restricted Shareholders) who made no valid Election for the Cash Option have been deemed to have elected for the Rollover Option. Restricted Shareholders will receive cash only.

In accordance with the timetable, the Ordinary Shares were disabled for settlement in CREST from 6:00 p.m. on 24 November 2025 and trading was suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 25 November 2025. Following the reclassification of the Ordinary Shares on 4 December 2025, the listing of, and dealings in, the Reclassified Shares will be suspended at 7.30 a.m. on 5 December 2025.

The cancellation of the listing of the Reclassified Shares is expected to occur as soon as practicable after the effective date of 5 December 2025.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

