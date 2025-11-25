The Ridge RTC Announces In-Network Partnership With Cigna

The new in-network contract further supports The Ridge RTC's commitment to affordable and accessible mental health care at its treatment programs in New Hampshire.

MILTON, NH / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / The Ridge RTC, a national leader in residential mental health care for teens, has expanded its partnership with Cigna to include in-network coverage at its New Hampshire location.

With the in-network Cigna partnership, The Ridge RTC aims to increase access to reliable mental health services for teens and young adults in and around New England. This includes evidence-based treatment for a wide range of mental and behavioral health conditions, including depression, anxiety, substance use disorder, and co-occurring disorders.

The Ridge RTC operates three residential treatment centers: Ridge Lakehouse and Ridge Farmhouse (a part of The Ridge RTC Maine), and The Ridge RTC New Hampshire in Milton. Each has a distinct therapeutic environment designed to meet residents where they are in their recovery. Ridge Lakehouse and Ridge Farmhouse provide intensive residential treatment for teens by combining evidence-based therapy with experiential modalities like equine-assisted treatment to help adolescents build emotional awareness, strengthen relationships, and regain stability. Ridge New Hampshire, located on a 350-acre campus, supports both teens and emerging adults through structured residential care and individualized clinical programming. Its dedicated Emerging Adult Program (for ages 18-20) focuses on helping young adults build independence, develop life skills, and move toward lasting stability and self-sufficiency.

"Expanding our insurance partnerships has been a top priority," said Dustin Wagner, Chief Clinical Officer of The Ridge RTC. "Now, as an in-network provider with Cigna, we can help more individuals access needed care without facing steep, prohibitive out-of-pocket costs."

With Cigna coverage, patients and their families have one more viable option for obtaining high-quality residential mental healthcare. The Ridge RTC is also in-network with several other major insurance providers, but does not currently accept MaineCare, Medicaid, or Medicare plans at this time.

Admissions at each facility are ongoing, with personalized help for verifying insurance coverage and making a financial plan for treatment. Programs run 30-90 days and treat the root cause of conditions rather than just their symptoms. The admissions process will not be impacted by the new Cigna partnership.

For Ridge leadership, accessibility and affordability are always a top concern, with a dedicated goal of making residential mental health services available to all who need them. Completing an in-network contract with Cigna brings the treatment provider one step closer to this goal, with the potential to make a real and lasting difference for struggling teens and young adults.

Interested readers can learn more about insurance coverage options by visiting https://theridgertc.com/ or connecting with the admissions team.

About The Ridge RTC

At Ridge RTC, teens and emerging adults receive comprehensive mental health treatment in a residential setting that prioritizes safety, trust, and steady growth. The clinical team uses proven therapeutic approaches and individualized care plans to meet each resident where they are, helping them move toward recovery at a sustainable pace. Known across the country for its thoughtful, evidence-based programs, Ridge RTC remains dedicated to helping young people and their families build lasting change. More at www.theridgertc.com .

