Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Mining Invited to Present at Exclusive Investor Event at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Silver X Mining Corp. (TSX-V:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") announces that it has been invited to present at a Private Investor's Round Table taking place this evening - November 25 at 6:00 PM - at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The event, hosted by Money Ball Networks and Money Channel NYC, will convene a select group of accredited and high-net-worth investors for focused discussions on emerging investment opportunities. Silver X executives have been invited to share updates on the Company's operational performance, growth strategy, and outlook for the silver and broader mining sector.

Those interested in further information or in arranging future meetings with the Silver X executive team are encouraged to contact ir@silverxmining.com.

About Silver X

Silver X Mining Corp. is a rapidly expanding silver producer and developer advancing the Nueva Recuperada Project in Peru, a 20,795-hectare, district-scale land package with two mining units and over 200 targets. Current production at the Tangana Mining Unit is scaling alongside the planned restart of the Plata Mine, supporting a path to ~6 million AgEq ounces annually by 2029. With immediate revenue, scalable growth, and long-term discovery upside - all within one integrated project - Silver X is building the next-generation silver company defined by growth, resilience, and responsible mining. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. García

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Kaitlin Taylor

Investor Relations

ir@silverxmining.com

+1 778 887 6861

