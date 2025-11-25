WorkMax Launches New Series of Articles to Help Contractors Master Time Tracking & Workforce Management

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / WorkMax, a leading provider of construction workforce management solutions and a Foundation Software company, has announced the release of a collection of insight-driven articles that give contractors practical guidance on time tracking, labor management and workforce optimization.

Tight schedules and thin margins continue to squeeze jobsite productivity. At the same time, shifting labor costs and hiring stalls make it harder for construction firms to turn raw timesheet data into actionable insight. The new WorkMax series addresses that gap with clear, tailored tips for the industry.

Topics include:

Time & attendance best practices - cleaner capture, approvals and audit trails

Workforce-management fundamentals - shared vocabulary and core workflows for crews and office

Software feature essentials - what to look for in mobile time tracking and workforce tools

Optimization playbook - using time data to reduce rework, tighten schedules and improve productivity

The limitation of manual processes is also covered throughout the pieces as it remains a costly pain point. For example, the American Payroll Association estimates that traditional timecards produce 1-8% payroll error - a range that compounds quickly on multi-crew jobs.

For contractors ready to move beyond spreadsheets and paper timecards, the new WorkMax resources map out workforce management best practices - improving labor accuracy, streamlining approvals and strengthening field-to-office alignment.

All articles are available now at https://workmax.com/resources/blog/.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information regarding any of the products listed above, please visit https://www.foundationsoft.com, call (800) 246-0800 or email info@foundationsoft.com.

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-launches-new-series-of-articles-to-help-contractors-mast-1105920