Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington Asset Management Captures Third Consecutive PSN Top Guns Award, Reinforcing Strategy Momentum

For the third consecutive quarter, Kensington Asset Management, LLC's Dynamic Allocation Strategy has been named to the PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / For the third consecutive quarter, Kensington Asset Management, LLC's Dynamic Allocation Strategy has been named to the PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies. The Strategy earned recognition across five categories in the Q3 2025 results, including both quarterly and one-year rankings. Published by Zephyr, the PSN Top Guns List remains one of the most widely referenced performance screens in the asset-management industry.

"Q3 2025 delivered strong broad-based market gains, creating opportunities for skilled active managers," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by capitalizing on the market's broadening rally and navigating the Fed's policy pivot effectively. Their ability to position strategically across asset classes while maintaining discipline during this positive environment demonstrates the distinct value of active management in SMAs. As markets responded favorably to accommodative monetary policy and resilient fundamentals, these managers proved their worth by not just participating in the rally, but by strategically positioning to capture opportunities across the expanding opportunity set."

Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy earned Top Guns status in the following categories, ranking among the top 10 returns in each respective category and timeframe:

1 Quarter - ETF US Equity Universe

1-Year - ETF US Equity Universe

1-Year - Large Cap Universe

1-Year - Large Core Equity Universe

1-Year - US Core Universe

"We're grateful to see our Dynamic Allocation Strategy continue to be recognized for its performance for a third quarter in a row," said Jason Sim, Portfolio Manager at Kensington Asset Management, LLC. "The quarter brought a market environment that allowed us to effectively deploy risk in a landscape where sentiment was constantly edging between caution and optimism. This award underscores our commitment to delivering resilient, risk-aware results for our investors across changing cycles."

Kensington Asset Management, LLC?takes a tactical approach to asset allocation by shifting between equities and defensive positions like cash or U.S. Treasuries based on market signals. Designed to help mitigate drawdowns during volatility while capturing upside, the strategy offers an adaptive alternative to traditional buy-and-hold investing.

Quarter in Review:

Equities extended their strength through the third quarter on solid earnings, steady economic data, and muted volatility, allowing the Dynamic Allocation Strategy to remain fully "Risk-On" throughout the period. July's growth-led rally carried into August as both large- and small-cap indices reached new highs with the VIX holding below 20, and September broke from its historically weak pattern as resilient consumer spending and earnings supported further gains despite late-month government-shutdown concerns. The Strategy closed the quarter fully invested across growth and core large-cap exposures, maintaining readiness to shift defensively should market conditions change entering Q4.

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington Asset Management specializes in active, systematic investment strategies designed to navigate volatility and deliver innovative pathways to both upside participation and downside protection.

For complete award disclosures, visit ? Award Disclosure .

https://psn.fi.informais.com/

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view it online here .

Visit PSN online to learn more.

KAM20251125

Contact Information

Taylor Short

Operations Associate

info@kensingtonassetmanagement.com

(877) 891-1206

SOURCE: Kensington Asset Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kensington-asset-management-captures-third-consecutive-psn-top-guns-1112205