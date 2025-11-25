AEG Spreads Joy and Holiday Spirit Through Thanksgiving Events

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / This November, AEG employees came together to share more than just meals-they shared moments of care, joy, and community. Across Los Angeles, Indio and Denver, AEG hosted Thanksgiving celebrations that served over 1,000 meals to individuals and families, continuing a decade-long tradition rooted in compassion and support.

Guests were welcomed with hearty plates of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread, and an array of desserts. But the day was about more than food, it was about creating spaces where community members could feel supported and celebrated. Volunteers spent time engaging with guests through crafts, games, and holiday activities, turning each event into a celebration of togetherness.

"This Thanksgiving, we at AEG are proud to continue our long-standing tradition of hosting celebrations that bring families together over a warm holiday meal," said Anette Padilla, Sr. Director of Community Foundation and Social Impact at AEG. "At a time when food assistance programs face challenges and delays, our employees are stepping up to welcome neighbors at our venues and ensure thousands can enjoy the spirit of the season."

Highlights from the Celebrations

Carson, CA - November 17: At Dignity Health Sports Park, AEG and the LA Galaxy hosted the 22nd Annual Foundations' Feast, serving more than 300 families from the South Bay region. LA Galaxy Defender Chris Rindov, Head Coach Greg Vanney, General Manager Will Kuntz, President and COO Tom Braun, and 4X U.S. Olympic Medalist Steve Lewis joined employees to serve meals and share smiles. Children received apparel donated by partners like PACSUN, adding an extra touch of joy.

Indio, CA - November 17: At the Empire Polo Club, AEG welcomed 200 families for its third annual Holly Jolly Thanksgiving Dinner. The evening featured a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, festive activities, and complimentary passes to the Magic of Lights experience, a reminder that the holidays are about wonder and warmth.

Denver, CO - November 27: AEG Presents hosted the Mission Cares Thanksgiving Day Feast at Mission Ballroom, serving more than 200 meals prepared by Hot Like Sauce Catering. Families were invited through local nonprofit partners such as Conscious Alliance and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, ensuring those most in need could join in the celebration.

Los Angeles, CA - November 27: At The Novo at L.A. LIVE, AEG's CEO Dan Beckerman and AEG's Chief External Affairs Officer Martha Saucedo joined volunteers to serve 250 meals prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering during the 13th annual Community Thanksgiving celebration. The event honored local veterans and families, with invitations extended through AEG's network of community partners.

These gatherings reflect AEG's broader Social Impact mission: advancing opportunities in education, the arts, and health and wellness. Over the past decade, AEG has provided more than $120 million in financial and in-kind support to charitable and community organizations worldwide. At AEG, we believe that coming together isn't just about events. It's about creating experiences that truly matter. Learn more about AEG's community efforts here.



