Taranis Resources, Inc.: Taranis Samples up to 6.7 g/t Gold in Gossanous Seeps Underneath Ferguson Rockslide, 2 km Southeast of Southernmost NI 43-101 Mineralization at Thor

Thor is Growing in Size!

ESTES PARK, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSXV:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) is providing an update on exploration activities at Thor. The Company is engaged in efforts to expand the Thor epithermal deposit beyond the boundaries of the published Mineral Resource. The results discussed here specifically relate to an area south of the Broadview Mine, extending towards the village of Ferguson.

Rockslides at Thor and Their Importance to Exploration

One of the disciplines where incredible progress has been made at Thor in the past several years is in the identification of rockslides adjacent to and directly on top of the Thor mineral deposit. Due to the rugged topography around Thor, geologically-recent debris flows are known to have disrupted and, in some cases, covered areas of economically significant mineralization. The original discovery of rockslides was made at the Thunder Zone at the north end of the Thor deposit, where a rockslide moved down the southeast side of Thor's Ridge, concealing a previously unknown part of the Thor deposit which now forms part of the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource. Taranis has developed a unique method for exploring these areas, involving the use of LIDAR, geochemical sampling, and specialized drilling. A diagram showing the Ferguson Rockslide in relation to the south end of the Thor deposit accompanies this News Release. Additional photographs can be found at www.taranisresources.com.

Ferguson Rockslide

A volumetrically massive, and previously unrecognized rockslide has been found on the south end of the Thor deposit. Investigation of this area in 2025 was initiated after a large number of gossanous seeps appeared along the main access road to Thor. Although smaller gossanous seeps were noted along the access road in prior years, the summer of 2025 saw a radical increase in the number of iron-rich seeps along an 835m length of the road. The suspected cause of the increase in the number of seeps is the 2024 wildfire that removed much of the vegetation from the landslide area.

The Ferguson Rockslide extends to the south-southeast from Broadview Mountain, and has a length of 2.3 km and width of 0.8 km. For comparative purposes, this volume of material could easily cover and conceal the known Thor epithermal deposit with room to spare. LIDAR imagery that has been processed to remove vegetation features demonstrates that the rockslide exhibits key characteristics of a typical rockslide, including crown, transverse cracks, and toe. What is impressive about the Ferguson Rockslide is the size of the feature, representing several hundred million tonnes of rock that have moved downhill towards the village of Ferguson.

Geochemical Sampling

While rockslides are an exploration hindrance in the sense that they can badly complicate surface prospecting, they are also worthy of extra consideration in mature exploration terranes as they can conceal undiscovered deposits. Taranis' experience with these mass-wasting features has also shown that surface of separation (decollement) at the base of the rockslides is important because it usually directly overlies hard, resistant weathering rocks that host epithermal mineralization at Thor.

Geochemical sampling of the Ferguson Rockslide was undertaken from a number of gossanous seeps along the main Thor access road, and from a number of streams that exploit longitudinal cracks extending the length of the rockslide. Sampling of colluvium was also undertaken upslope of drill hole Thor-255. This sampling revealed two areas of highly anomalous gold content accompanied by high levels of geochemical silver in the Ferguson Rockslide and an area of elevated gold in soils 0.5 km northwest of the Borr Zone discovered in Thor-255 (See Taranis News Release dated 10/27/2025).

The following table summarizes the most important samples from the Ferguson and Borr areas:

Sample Number Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Sample Media Feature Location Location (UTM Zone 11N WGS84) X-1 6.690 2.45 Gossanous Seep Lower Ferguson Rockslide 466277E, 5614331N X-2 1.730 0.743 Gossanous Seep Ferguson Rockslide 466274E, 5614316N X-19 0.748 0.454 Colluvium Sediment North Borr Zone 466347E, 5616284N X-20 0.236 0.571 Colluvium Sediment North Borr Zone 466344E, 5616293N X-23 0.395 0.424 Stream Sediment Middle Ferguson Rockslide 466274E, 5614906N

Comments

Exploration around the east and south sides of the known Thor deposit has led to the discovery of the Borr Zone 1.4 km southeast of the known deposit in drilling, and the discovery of a large rockslide south of Broadview that extends to the Village of Ferguson. Anomalous gold has been found in gossanous seeps up to 6.7 g/t Au at the toe of the Ferguson Landslide, and this suggests there is potential to find a large, gold-bearing epithermal deposit under the feature. The technology used to identify these types of exploration targets was simply not available when exploration and mining were last active in the Silver Cup mining district.

Additionally, highly anomalous gold samples were found in an area uphill of Thor-255, suggesting a northwest extension of the previously discovered Borr Zone located 500m southeast in drill Hole Thor-256. This is another area that is covered by colluvium that has moved downhole, and the presence of gold and other pathfinder metals is strongly suggestive of a mineralized bedrock source uphill of hole Thor-255.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at Thor were overseen by John Gardiner (P. Geo.), who is a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101. John Gardiner is the principal of John J. Gardiner & Associates, LLC which operates in British Columbia under Firm Permit Number 1002256. Mr. Gardiner is the President and CEO of Taranis Resources Inc. and has reviewed and approved the comments contained within this News Release.

Quality Control and Laboratory Methods

All samples for the Thor project were securely delivered to Actlabs in Kamloops, British Columbia. Analytical work was completed both at the Kamloops, and Ancaster, Ontario locations. Actlabs is ISO 17025 accredited.

Gossanous seep material is collected in the field in kraft sample bags and allowed to dry at room temperature to remove excess water before being transferred to the laboratory. Stream sediment samples are collected in the field after being sieved and removing oversize material, and placed into kraft sampling bags and allowed to dry at room temperature prior to processing. Colluvium sampling is essentially soil sampling, and the samples are processed in the same fashion as stream sediments, but do not require drying. Analytical work at Actlabs was completed using aqua regia digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma - mass spectrometry analysis ('Ultratrace 1').

Taranis currently has 102,421,487 shares issued and outstanding (119,972,613 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

