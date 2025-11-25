Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on's Digitalage Declares: "Truth Is Infrastructure" in Fight Against Deepfakes and Disinformation

Company Announces Three Foundational Patents Targeting AI-Driven Disinformation, Deepfakes, and Creator Monetization

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN), a leading U.S.-based innovator in secure connectivity and computing, today announced a major expansion of its intellectual property portfolio. The company has filed three new U.S. provisional patents forming the backbone of Digitalage, its "Authenticated Reality" platform.

Together, these patents define a proactive framework for content authenticity, digital trust, and creator empowerment, positioning Hop-on as a pioneer in building infrastructure-level solutions to counter misinformation, synthetic media, and creator exploitation.

As X Struggles with Transparency, Digitalage Moves to Preempt Disinformation

As X (formerly Twitter) grapples with the limits of retroactive transparency, Digitalage is unveiling a hardware-accelerated, pre-publication defense system designed to secure a significant share of the global media technology economy.

Recent revelations of foreign-operated political influence campaigns have highlighted a critical flaw in today's digital ecosystem: retroactive moderation is too little, too late. Transparency labels applied after content has gone viral are often ineffective in stemming the spread of misinformation.

In a world where AI can clone voices in seconds and produce indistinguishably realistic deepfakes, Hop-on recognizes the urgent need to embed verification directly into the content pipeline.

"We are witnessing the limits of 'trust but verify,'" said Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on.

"Our new reality demands a stronger standard: 'verify before trust.' Digitalage isn't just another platform. It is a shift in digital infrastructure, where truth is engineered into the system itself."

Patent Portfolio Overview: Building the Foundation of Verified Reality

1. Verifiable Crowd-Sourced News Authentication

U.S. Provisional Patent No. 63/917,946

This patent introduces a Reputation Scoring Engine, powered by a proprietary algorithm, that evaluates source credibility using biometric validation, content accuracy, and behavioral consistency. The system dynamically filters content through a Reputation-Gated Workflow, limiting the reach of low-trust sources while amplifying verified contributors.

2. Hardware-Accelerated Truth Verification

U.S. Provisional Patent No. 63/908,082

This method moves content verification from cloud-based solutions to the device level. Using the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) embedded in modern chipsets, the system cryptographically signs media at the moment of capture, creating an unbroken, tamper-evident chain of custody from lens to screen.

Though no system guarantees absolute immunity to manipulation, this approach significantly raises the barrier for executing deepfake-based fraud at scale.

3. System for Backing Up and Monetizing Social Media Content

U.S. Provisional Patent No. 63/756,622

Built on proprietary OOVE technology, this system enables creators to turn their content into Digital Deeds, verifiable, monetizable assets across Web3 platforms. This offers a sovereign digital asset layer, giving creators long-term control over their content, identity, and revenue streams.

Building a Trust-Based Economy for a Synthetic Media Era

Hop-on's innovation strategy is grounded in decades of IP leadership, including its legacy design patents (D536,685 S and D536,320 S) and a long-standing patent license agreement with Nokia, granting access to essential mobile communications technology.

"We're not just building an app," added Michaels. "We're building a new digital standard where words carry weight, images carry proof, and reputation becomes a form of digital currency. In a world of infinite synthetic noise, verified reality is now the most valuable commodity."

Quantifying the Risk: A Trillion-Dollar Challenge

As AI-generated content becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic media, the economic implications grow more severe. According to McKinsey & Company, the potential value unlocked by generative AI could reach up to $4.4 trillion annually across industries. Within that transformation, the escalating risks posed by AI-driven fraud and misinformation represent a serious threat to global information integrity and economic stability.

Hop-on's patent-backed technologies are designed to address this risk directly by transforming content from a liability into a verified, accountable asset embedded with trust at every stage of creation and sharing.

About Hop-on:

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

