BootUp PD: Five Year Journey of Computer Science Education in Chicago Public Schools

BootUp PD and Amazon Future Engineer collaborate on five year computer science initiative in Chicago Public Schools.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Over the last five years, Chicago Public Schools (CPS), in collaboration with BootUp Professional Development and Amazon Future Engineer (AFE), has built one of the most expansive K-8 computer science (CS) initiatives in the United States, setting the stage for national transformation in how young learners access and experience computing education.

The impact of a five-year CS initiative was highlighted at the BootUp National Summit, which took place in Chicago from October 20-22, 2025. The BootUp National Summit convened over a hundred educators, district leaders, researchers, policymakers, and tech advocates from across the nation to chart a bold path forward for CS and AI education at the elementary level. A report detailing the outcomes and recommendations from the summit is expected to be released on BootUp's website during CS Education Week (December 8-14).

Since launching amid the global disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative has grown into one of the largest elementary CS programs in the nation, from 39 teachers across 10 schools to a vast network now reaching 540 teachers, 77,845 students, and 191 schools citywide.

This exponential growth reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that CS education is accessible to as many elementary schools as possible, including those in low-resourced communities. The program has prioritized underrepresented students and schools, offering tools that empower both educators and students with CS gaining a competitive edge in their learning trajectory.

"This work is not just about coding, it's about closing opportunity gaps, building teacher capacity, and cultivating a generation of tech-literate students who reflect the brilliance and diversity of our city," said Kris Beck, Director of Computer Science and Career Education at CPS. "Through this partnership, we're proving that access and innovation can make a difference."

The impact is echoed in the classroom. Teachers report increased confidence and excitement. Student engagement in computational thinking, creative problem-solving, and collaborative projects continues to rise in grades K-8 where early exposure is critical.

"When students see themselves as creators of technology, they see endless possibilities. Amazon Future Engineer is proud to partner with BootUp to help expand access to elementary computer science," said Latoya Asaya, Senior Program Manager, Amazon Future Engineer.

"BootUp recognizes the significance of CS4ALL originating in Chicago. We believe computer science is for everyone," said Lien Diaz, CEO of BootUp PD. "Chicago's success reflects what's possible when schools, communities, and partners work together to ensure that students in every neighborhood have access to learning experiences that open doors to the future."

At a time when access to technology and representation in STEM remain starkly imbalanced, CPS is modeling what's possible: a public education system that ensures students have the tools to shape the digital world they live in.

For more information on BootUp PD and Amazon Future Engineer, please visit bootuppd.org

