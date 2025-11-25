Inspired Spine: Dr. Hamid Abbasi to Lead International Spine Surgery Training Programs in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates

BURNSVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Dr. Hamid Abbasi, a US-based neurosurgeon and global leader in minimally invasive spine surgery, will travel to Dubai to participate in the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies WFNS meeting. Dr. Abbasi will conduct hands-on training sessions focused on two advanced techniques: the Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion OLLIF and Sacroiliac Joint SIJ fusion. These procedures are known for reduced surgical trauma, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery.

Before arriving in Dubai, Dr. Abbasi will stop in Karachi, Pakistan, for a full clinical program with Professor Salman Sharif and his team at the Pakistan Society of Neurosurgeons. He will perform live surgery and lead a cadaveric lab for residents and fellows. The goal is practical exposure to precision-based minimally invasive techniques that are not widely taught in traditional programs.

Following his participation at WFNS, Dr. Abbasi will extend his stay in the UAE to collaborate with Dr. Munshi for an additional OLLIF and SIJ workshop. This extended session will deliver surgeon-level training and demonstrate the reproducibility of these techniques in high-volume surgical environments.

Dr. Abbasi has performed more than three thousand OLLIF cases and is regarded as one of the earliest pioneers of the TransKambin approach. His published outcomes show high fusion rates, low blood loss, and reduced operative time even in multilevel or revision cases. His international visits are focused on knowledge transfer and building regional competency centers capable of delivering advanced spine care to underserved populations.

Dr. Abbasi states: "We are proud to be in Pakistan and Dubai, and we are equally committed to transferring this technology to other countries around the world. The contents of this small bag are all we need to take care of half a dozen patients in Pakistan, with no need for expensive technologies such as a million dollar robot or navigation system. Our goal is to transfer knowledge and technology globally, and that is our commitment to our colleagues everywhere."

