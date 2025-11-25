New Interact × Ragan Research Reveals Only 1% of Company Communicators Reach Frontline Workers Effectively

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A new report from Interact and Ragan Communications uncovers striking gaps in how organizations manage employee experience and internal communications in 2025.

The study, The Employee Experience Blueprint: What's Working, What's Not and What's Next,surveyed more than 200 internal communicators and reveals that while many teams collect data, few are using it to drive meaningful action.

Key findings include:

71% of communicators collect data, but only 11% use it to guide decision-making.

of communicators collect data, but only use it to guide decision-making. 54% lack a single go-to platform for internal communications.

lack a single go-to platform for internal communications. Just 1% say they're effectively reaching deskless or frontline workers.

say they're effectively reaching deskless or frontline workers. 67% cite information overload as their top frustration.

These findings come as organizations continue to navigate hybrid work, evolving technology stacks, and rising expectations around employee engagement and productivity.

"Too many organizations are not delivering the results they want because their workforces are not aligned, informed, and productive," said Simon Dance, CEO of Interact. "As our research with Ragan shows, many organizations are collecting data but don't know how to act on it to drive results. At Interact, we're helping organizations bridge that divide by unifying communication systems so every employee is set up to do their best work."

The report also found that more than half of communicators want greater control over their tech stack, with only 15% saying they're satisfied with their current tools.

"Internal communications continues to evolve at speed," said Allison Carter, Editorial Director, Ragan Communications. "The teams that embrace unified technology and data-driven strategy are the ones leading culture and engagement across the organization."

Interact customer, Kent, added:

"Employee communication is central to our culture at Kent," said Joanne Hennigan, SVP, Communications & Advocacy, Kent. "Frank, our Interact-powered intranet, connects engineers, leaders, and frontline staff in one digital space. It isn't just a communications tool; it's a cultural differentiator that helps our people feel seen, connected, and empowered."

The Employee Experience Blueprint outlines practical recommendations to help organizations:

Turn employee data into actionable insights

Simplify and align fragmented tech stacks

Build communication strategies that truly reach the frontline



The full report is available now for free download here.

About Interact

Interact powers the world's best workplaces. Organizations like Levi's, Domino's, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Subway trust Interact's AI-driven, comprehensive employee experience platform to connect, engage, and inform their most important asset: their employees.

To learn more, visit www.interactsoftware.com.

About Ragan Communications

For more than 50 years, Ragan Communications has been a trusted source for communicators and PR professionals worldwide. Through events, training, and editorial coverage, Ragan provides the insights and community that drive better communication practices.

Learn more at www.ragan.com.

Media contact:

Emma Johnson

Brand Marketing Lead

Interact Software

emma.johnson@interactsoftware.com

Simon Dance, CEO of Interact, and Cindy Knezevich, CMO, are available for interviews upon request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff5a67d-5684-410b-bcbf-caf91ebb63eb