Fragrance Creators Association Welcomes EPA Action, Strengthens Partnership to Advance Greener Chemical Innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / The Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) issues the following statement on EPA's announcement outlining the assumptions the agency uses when reviewing new chemicals:

"We welcome EPA's announcement outlining the assumptions the agency uses when reviewing new chemicals. In its update, the agency recognized foundational work led by FCA-an important acknowledgment of the industry's technical leadership and the value of strong public-private collaboration. This action reflects EPA's commitment to transparency and modernization. It also reinforces the Administration's broader focus on advancing science-based policies that protect people and the planet.

The fragrance industry relies on a healthy environment and thriving biodiversity to inspire and empower new scent chemistries. FCA and its members remain committed to policies that advance greener chemistries, strengthen American jobs, and promote a regulatory system aligned with both human health and environmental stewardship.

FCA member scientists provided high-quality, real-world data that helped EPA better understand actual manufacturing practices. This work demonstrates how FCA brings diverse technical perspectives together to build consensus across the value chain and drive sound science, transparency, and improved outcomes for public health and the environment. EPA's citation of FCA's work underscores the strength of leadership across the agency and highlights the value that inclusive, expert-driven engagement delivers.

While this milestone is significant, the work is ongoing. FCA will continue partnering closely with EPA as the agency advances its environmental health mission, including efforts to accelerate the development and adoption of newer, greener chemistries. This focus on fostering next-generation innovation is a bipartisan priority-goals strongly supported not only by policymakers across the aisle, but also by industry, academia, and public interest groups who share a commitment to newer, more sustainable solutions.

At the same time, FCA continues to actively engage with relevant stakeholders across the White House, Department of Commerce, USTR, Congress, and the Congressional Fragrance Caucus to champion policies that enable economic growth and jobs, modern regulatory approaches, and the next generation of safe, innovative chemicals. Together with federal partners, FCA is committed to ensuring the United States remains the global leader in responsible chemical innovation."

