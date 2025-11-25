Americas Market Intelligence: Why Connectivity is Crucial for Caribbean Logistics in 2026 and Beyond

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has just published a new report, Beyond the Bottlenecks: Rebalancing Caribbean Logistics in 2026. Developed by AMI for the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA), this report covers the key challenges facing the region-but emphasizes several strategies that the Caribbean could employ to promote growth.

"Our research uncovered some fascinating potential for the Caribbean logistics industry to proactively address port congestion, mitigate impacts from natural disasters, and protect against vulnerability to network shocks," explains Diego Rodríguez Paez, Senior Director of the logistics practice for AMI. "Diversifying its imports is one huge step towards achieving this, but creating connectivity appears to be most critical strategy for the region," he says.

World Bank analysis cited in the report shows the power of Caribbean connectivity:

Establishing direct maritime connections in the Caribbean could produce a 14% increase in bilateral trade

Adding direct links to Brazil would help bilateral exports to rise by 30-37%

Directly connecting all members of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) would increase intra-Caribbean trade by 10-20%

But the benefits of greater connectivity extend further. "Our findings indicate that the Caribbean Community's push toward uniting Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St. Vincent & the Grenadines into a single market could ease shortages of skilled workers, improve bargaining power and accelerate harmonized port processes," points out Rodríguez. However, he also observes that "without shared, accurate logistics data via a regional logistics database, the Caribbean likely won't achieve the connectivity it needs."

AMI initially shared Beyond the Bottlenecks: Rebalancing Caribbean Logistics in 2026 in a presentation to the CSA but has now made it freely available via its website. "We hope that it's helpful for governments, port authorities, freight forwarders, and other stakeholders in re-imagining Caribbean logistics to guard against disaster and drive growth," says Rodríguez.

