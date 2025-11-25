Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Alycia Calvert, EY Canada Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Linda Williams, EY Canada Managing Partner, Clients & Industries, and Rachel Rodrigues, Partner and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Program Director, along with program winners, alumni, judges, program sponsors and firm executives, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate 31 years of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-NeFoRPvBQ

Since 1994, EY has honoured more than 3,450 finalists and 1,500 award recipients. This program acknowledges prominent Canadian entrepreneurs who are shaping the future through their passion, innovation, and expertise as they address complex challenges. Together with the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network and EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women, EY's suite of entrepreneurship programs facilitates business development and scaling, while promoting an inclusive ecosystem that contributes to a stronger Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275935

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange