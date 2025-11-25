Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps global brands drive commerce with consumers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

"Q3 represented another period of strong, consistent progress as we delivered 74% revenue growth, expanded our enterprise relationships, increased recurring revenue, and boosted overall performance across all of our core business units," said Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group. "Annual recuring revenue ("ARR") made up 66% of quarterly revenue, showing the strength of customer relationships and the product-market fit of our solutions, which improves our value and gives us better visibility into the end of 2025 and beyond. Our teams are highly experienced and continue to simplify consumer engagement across digital, mobile, and live experiences to drive commerce and capture valuable first-party data for brands."

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights:

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, IC Group delivered:

Revenue of $7.3 million in Q3 2025, an increase of 74% compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2024, and revenue of $19.8 million for the nine-month period, up 59% from $12.5 million in YTD 2024.

of $7.3 million in Q3 2025, an increase of 74% compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2024, and revenue of $19.8 million for the nine-month period, up 59% from $12.5 million in YTD 2024. Gross profit of $3.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 61% from $2.0 million in Q3 2024, and gross profit of $9.0 million year-to-date, up 39% compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2024.

of $3.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 61% from $2.0 million in Q3 2024, and gross profit of $9.0 million year-to-date, up 39% compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin of 45% in Q3 2025, compared to 49% in Q3 2024, and a year-to-date gross margin of 46%, versus 52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, driven primarily by higher-volume, lower-margin messaging revenue.

of 45% in Q3 2025, compared to 49% in Q3 2024, and a year-to-date gross margin of 46%, versus 52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, driven primarily by higher-volume, lower-margin messaging revenue. Net (loss) of ($0.4) million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of ($3.2) million in Q3 2024.

($0.4) million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of ($3.2) million in Q3 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million in Q3 2025, a significant improvement from ($0.5) million in Q3 2024, and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million year-to-date, compared to $0.2 million in YTD 2024.

of $0.4 million in Q3 2025, a significant improvement from ($0.5) million in Q3 2024, and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million year-to-date, compared to $0.2 million in YTD 2024. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) accounted for 66% of total revenue in Q3 2025, up from 61% in Q3 2024, and represented 68% of revenue year-to-date, compared to 62% in the same period of 2024.

Q3 Business Segment Highlights:

Digital Promotions (IC Engage)

Revenue of $3.4 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year.

of $3.4 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year. Gross margin of 65% , compared to 58% in Q3 2024.

of 65% compared to 58% in Q3 2024. Growth driven by major U.S. campaign activity, increased override revenues, and contributions from the Emotion Media acquisition.

Mobile Messaging (IC Mobile)

Revenue of $3.2 million, up 116% over Q3 2024.

of $3.2 million, up 116% over Q3 2024. Gross margin of 20%, compared to 27% last year driven by expected higher volume wholesale business.

Insurance Solutions (IC Insurance)

Revenue of $0.7 million, compared to $0.5 million in Q3 2024.

of $0.7 million, compared to $0.5 million in Q3 2024. Gross margin of 65%, compared to 69% in the prior-year period.

of 65%, compared to 69% in the prior-year period. Segment performance remains steady as the IC Insurance optimizes its underwriting mix and accelerates new product sales.

Q3 2025 Business Highlights

Executed on two agreements with a longstanding global enterprise technology customer valued at up to US$7.8 million, to be delivered through IC Engage during late 2025 and 2026.

Expanded adoption of Fannex products, with total active professional and semi-professional teams increasing to 94, a 7% increase since June 30, 2025.

Achieved significant growth in wholesale mobile messaging activity, with message volumes driving a 116% revenue increase over the same quarter in 2024.

Continued integration to enhance IC Mobile's messaging gateway, including platform improvements that support higher-volume traffic and the transition toward Rich Communication Services (RCS) capabilities.

Maintained strong recurring revenue performance, with 66% of Q3 revenue classified as ARR, reflecting the strength of customer relationships and product-market fit of our solutions.

The unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the IC Group website at www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations.

Investor Webinar

The Company will host an investor webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Thursday, November 27, 2025, to discuss its financial and business results, as well as its strategic priorities for the remainder of 2025.

IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend the webinar, where Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer, and John Penhale, Chief Financial Officer, will review Q3 2025 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here: https://bit.ly/ICGH_Q3_2025

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the Investor section of the Company's website at: https://www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations/

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across digital, social, and live event environments. The Company drives commerce, data capture, and customer loyalty by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks associated with consumer engagement on a global scale. IC Group's solutions span digital promotions, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance, serving Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and major sports organizations in more than 25 countries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use them as a means of assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, one-time transaction expenses and financing costs. ARR refers to the company's expected yearly revenue from recurring transactional, service, license, SaaS or subscription fees.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information used to evaluate our performance in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and ARR, in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring its operational results.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA and ARR as financial metrics to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business.

Adjusted EBITDA is more fully defined and discussed, and reconciliation to IFRS financial measures is provided, in the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business of IC Group, the Company's ability to offer platforms for brands to connect with consumers, the Company's ability to diversify the Company's revenue base, and the Company's ability to grow IC Digital Promotion Solutions, IC Mobile Messaging Solutions and IC Insurance Solutions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IC Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

