

EQS Newswire / 26/11/2025 / 07:30 UTC+8

Home Control (1747.HK) Launches Home Healthcare Ecosystem with Promising Growth Prospects Home Control has recently disclosed its blueprint for building a home healthcare ecosystem, strategically focusing on the development of AIoT-enabled home healthcare platforms, ecosystems and relevant products. Set to launch in 2026 at the earliest, it will deliver the first full prototype of a personal health agent, as well as helping to track the health status of the user and realizing the user's digital twin (also known as virtual replica)! This is the first time for the Company to reveal its development blueprint in details and milestones, for which the Company has raised a further HK$108 million, demonstrating its determination to rapidly expand its home healthcare business. Home Control is building an AI-driven home healthcare ecosystem, and aims to realize the first step of integration of hardware, software, data and services within the next year, sparking market anticipation for future growth prospects. Internationalised Management Team unveils a new brand for healthcare management, targeting the tremendous opportunities of home healthcare market Originated from Philips, the core operation team of Home Control is highly internationalised and has accumulated over 30 years of experience in intelligent control and IoT technology, serving more than 300 global customers, with markets in more than 40 countries and regions. It has dual research and development centers in Singapore and China, and established production bases in China, Brazil, India and Cambodia. With the management's internationalised perspectives and robust execution capabilities, it significantly empowers the Company's strategic entry into the blue ocean market of home healthcare, instilling confidence in the market. The Company is also leveraging its decades of experience surrounding the IoT technology within the smart home control sector, where the Company is integrating AI technologies to empower the development of home medical care platforms, ecosystems, and healthcare management products. In September, the Company incorporated a subsidiary, Orbiva Limited, to expand its broader healthcare business. 70% of the proceeds from the placing, which is expected to be utilized by August 30, 2026, will be used for healthcare-related research and development, including the development of AIoT technology centered on personal health agent and personal healthcare management products. This includes wearable monitoring devices, digital interactive health gadgets, integrated control hub, and other devices. Key focus: Developing a Personal Health Agent to capture a billion-dollar market globally Notably, the majority of the new funds will be invested in building the first full prototype of the personal health agent and integrate user interaction, real-time monitoring and carrying out personalised coaching functions. The strategic investment aligns with the global trend in the healthcare sector. Market data indicates that the COVID pandemic has led to an increased demand for healthcare services, while previous restrictions on travelling fostered the application of AI voice agents. It is projected that by 2025, the global healthcare AI voice agent market will reach US$653.7 million and by 2032, it is expected to reach US$6.79 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 39.7% during the forecast period. Home Control's ongoing development of AI health agent is more comprehensive, combining users' demand for home medical care with the integration of medical devices to deliver personalized services. According to market analysis, the market size for AI applications in healthcare is estimated to reach as high as US$67.7 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate surpassing 45.3% by 2037, potentially exceeding US$6.4 trillion. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute approximately US$2.5 trillion to this growth. It is not difficult to understand that the Company is currently constructing hardware support and core software technologies, which will manifest in the Company's development roadmap over the next year. Furthermore, the Company will connect with experts and partners in various fields to effectively implement home healthcare ecosystems in target markets and the public. Seeking strategic partnership opportunities to strengthen the ecosystem of hardware and software Analysing further, 20% of the proceeds from the placement will be used to support the implementation and operation of the Company's healthcare-related businesses, including industry research, strategic collaborations with industry and cross-industry partners to support the optimization of procurement, manufacturing, production, branding, marketing and distribution channels. Starting with "Home Health" as an entry point, the Company combines AIoT technology, medical resources and innovative service models to develop a health management ecosystem centered on data and connectivity, launching home health solutions and a one-stop AIoT health data platform, with the vision of "Connecting Families, Serving Health". This indicates that the platform constructed by the Company requires more strategic partners to provide assistance in terms of technology and resources. These strategic partnership initiatives are expected to advance by November 30, 2026. In the earlier days, Orbiva Limited, the recently established subsidiary of the Company, has been actively nurturing innovative technologies that can be strategically integrated into the development plan, such as AI and Web3 technology. On the supply chain front, the Company maintains close collaboration with industry-leading hardware vendors. In terms of ecosystem construction, the Company will start close communication with financial technology organizations on innovative models to provide solid support for the platform ecosystem. Monitoring Home Control's Execution Capabilities; AIoT-Empowered Ecosystem Drives the Valuation in 2026 Since the beginning of the year, the stock price of Home Control has surged significantly, attracting widespread market attention. This is mainly attributed to its expansion beyond its original business in smart home IoT business and its entry into the broader market of home healthcare segment, along with the addition of several directors boasting extensive industry resources. In over thirty years, the Company focused on the research and development, and manufacturing of smart remote control solutions and connectivity technologies, serving the world's leading TV, telecom and smart home brand customers, while continuously exploring new business fields. By the first half of 2025, healthcare solutions became the Company's second-largest revenue-contributing segment, accounting for nearly 20% of revenue. In the Company's 2025 interim report, the Company highlighted the goal of building a smart healthcare platform powered by cutting-edge AI and blockchain technologies, which will seamlessly integrate various smart devices and apply them to various home healthcare scenarios, becoming a transformative growth engine for the Company's business and organization. The placing is expected to raise approximately HK$108 million, representing approximately 5.31% of the issued share capital of the Company, which has no material impact on the overall shareholding structure. The proceeds will help strengthen the Company's liquidity and financial position, broaden the shareholder base, optimize the Company's capital structure, and continue to build an AIoT-enabled home healthcare ecosystem. The capital market generally holds high expectations for healthcare sector, citing it as an essential societal need. Additionally, innovative technologies, diverse national policies, and the industry's relative immunity to U.S. tariff policies serve as significant drivers for the industry. This year, major healthcare-related stocks in the local market have shown overall price increases, making their valuations appealing. In the future, Home Control's strategic development is poised to be a key driver for the Company's valuation growth. 26/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News