New To The Street's Esteemed Client HPB Powers Top International Bobsleigh And Skeleton Teams For The 2025/26 Season

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / HPB has announced its partnership with leading bobsleigh teams across Germany, Austria, Great Britain and the United States for the 2025/26 IBSF World Cup season. The collaboration unites HPB's proprietary solid-state battery technology with athletes who embody the same core values: high performance at low temperatures. This alignment, the company says, is why it is proud to continue supporting top athletes. The 2025/26 season marks the third year of HPB's multi-year sponsorships as the Olympic year approaches.

HPB branding will feature on the noses of the German and Austrian sleds and on the helmets of the British and American athletes. It will also appear on the helmets of two German skeleton athletes, Jacqueline Pfeifer and Felix Keisinger.

Represented athletes and teams include:

Germany: Lisa Buckwitz (Monobob and 2-woman), Team Ammour (2-man), Team Lochner (4-man)

Austria: all eight national sleds across men's, women's and monobob disciplines

Great Britain: Team Hall

USA: Kaysha Love

"Bobsleigh is a perfect reflection of what drives HPB," said Dr Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB. "Power and reliability at low temperatures are what determine success on the ice, the same qualities that define our solid-state technology. Supporting these teams is both a privilege and a statement of what performance means to us."

British Bobsledder Bradley Hall, captain of Team Hall, added, "This partnership highlights how technology and sport can align through shared values. Bobsleigh demands control and reliability in extreme cold, the same conditions in which HPB's innovation remains dependable and efficient."

HPB's theme, 'High performance at low temperatures', highlights the synergy between its innovative solid-state batteries and the demands of elite winter sport. The partnership reinforces HPB's commitment to performance without compromise and reliability without limits.

