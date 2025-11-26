

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), the star game of the international video game developer MOONTON Games , will return for the 2026 Esports World Cup (EWC), following a historic year in 2025! This year, MLBB cemented its place amongst the world's top esports titles after it emerged as the most-watched game in EWC history. According to Esports Charts, MLBB accounted for over a quarter of EWC viewership, amassing over 50.32 million Hours Watched (HW) at the world's largest multi-title esports event.

A historic year in numbers

The MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) and MLBB Women's Invitational (MWI) set new viewership benchmarks for EWC. MSC became the most-watched tournament in EWC history with over 3.06 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV). EWC 25 marked MSC's largest edition yet with 16 participating regions -the highest to date. The expanded competitive landscape gave esports athletes across the world a platform to showcase their skills on the global stage.

Meanwhile, MWI featured as the event's largest women's tournament and drew a record-breaking 468,976 PCV . This achievement saw it emerge as the event's most-popular edition to date and placed it amongst the top-five most-watched women's tournaments . Since MWI's inception in 2022, the tournament has served as an inclusive platform for female athletes to prove that they stand amongst the world's best esports talents.

Tiger Xu, Global Head of MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: "We're excited that MLBB will be one of the featured titles at EWC 26. Being part of the EWC 26 lineup is a strong recognition of MLBB's popularity and leadership in global esports. Our ongoing partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation reflects how MOONTON Games is looking to drive the industry forward. For us, it's more than just hosting tournaments. This partnership is our way of shaping the esports ecosystem, creating sustainable growth, and setting the standard for esports excellence."

Empowering nations through esports and innovation Beyond competition, MLBB Esports has proven to be a powerful platform for national development and youth engagement. At the sidelines of EWC 25, government leaders from Malaysia and the Philippines highlighted how MLBB has contributed to youth empowerment and the advancement of digital skills.

YB Adam Adli, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia, shared that MLBB has been integrated into national youth programs to nurture future talent across gaming, broadcasting, and coaching. Meanwhile,Atty. Erose Marlo C. Laeno, Chief Legal Officer at the Games and Amusements Board Philippines, noted that MLBB's success helped esports gain recognition as a professional sport. Through ongoing collaboration with governments worldwide, MOONTON Games is building a sustainable esports ecosystem that unites communities and develops digital talent.

As MLBB prepares to return for EWC 26, MOONTON Games looks ahead to another milestone-the M7 World Championship (M7) . Set for January 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, the seventh edition of MLBB's flagship international tournament is set to be its largest edition yet. The tournament will unite 22 of the world's top teams on the home ground of MLBB Esports and turn the city into a global esports hub.

