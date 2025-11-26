DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad: DC Healthcare Returns to Profitability with RM3.06 Million PBT in Q3 FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), a medical aesthetic services provider specializing in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, delivered a robust performance for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("Q3 FY2025"), achieving a return to profitability with a Profit Before Tax ("PBT") of RM3.06 million for the quarter.

The Group posted revenue of RM25.72 million in Q3 FY2025, up 62.7% from RM15.81 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Growth continued to be led by the aesthetic segment, which contributed RM22.23 million or 86.4% of total revenue, supported by higher treatment redemptions and stronger cash sales collection in Q3 FY2025. This revenue strength translated into higher gross profit of RM14.44 million, doubling from RM7.17 million recorded in Q3 FY2024.

The return to profitability reflects clear improvements in operating leverage, demand visibility, and cost discipline. PBT of RM3.06 million marks a significant turnaround from the Loss Before Tax ("LBT") of RM2.15 million posted a year earlier, driven by better service realization and the Group's ongoing operational efficiency measures.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2025 ("9M FY2025"), DC Healthcare recorded cumulative revenue of RM64.22 million, rising 64.1% from RM39.14 million in the previous year's corresponding period ("9M FY2024"). The aesthetic segment remained the key pillar of growth, increasing sharply to RM54.89 million from RM32.16 million in 9M FY2024. The Group also achieved a PBT of RM1.19 million for 9M FY2025, compared to a LBT of RM16.77 million in 9M FY2024, underscoring meaningful operational recovery and improved margin optimization.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Group continued to demonstrate strong momentum, with revenue increasing 24.9% from RM20.60 million in Q2 FY2025 to RM25.72 million in Q3 FY2025. The earnings turnaround was equally notable, with DC Healthcare swinging from a LBT of RM1.03 million in Q2 FY2025 to a PBT of RM3.06 million in Q3 FY2025. This improvement stemmed from higher aesthetic redemptions as well as the continued impact of the Group-wide efficiency and cost optimization programme.

Managing Director of DC Healthcare, Dr. Chong Tze Sheng

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare commented, "Q3 marks an important milestone for DC Healthcare as we return to profitability ahead of expectations. The strong performance reflects the solid demand for our aesthetic services, the resilience of our operating model, and the progress of our efficiency programme. We will continue to strengthen our brand ecosystem, invest in technology, and maintain disciplined cost management to support our growth trajectory."

Moving forward, DC Healthcare remains committed to several strategic pillars that will reinforce long-term performance. The Group continues to synergize its core brands, Dr. Chong Clinic, Dr. Chong Slimming, and NewB Premium Skincare, while expanding its skincare product offerings to deepen customer engagement. The adoption of artificial intelligence-assisted skin analysis and personalized treatment plans is expected to enhance service precision, patient experience, and retention rates.

Operationally, the Group-wide efficiency program, which focuses on reducing wastage and improving cost control, remains ongoing and has already contributed positively to the Group's profitability. Additionally, the recently completed RM8.0 million property acquisition in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong is expected to optimize the long-term operating costs of the Group by reducing reliance on leased premises.

With these initiatives underway, and a clear focus on operational excellence and patient-centric service delivery, DC Healthcare is well-positioned to sustain its recovery momentum and capture the growing opportunities in Malaysia's aesthetic and wellness market.

###

ABOUT DC HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS BERHAD - "In safety we commit"

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Company") is a leading medical aesthetic and wellness healthcare provider specializing in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. Their business segments are divided into three services, which are medical aesthetic services, general medical services and slimming services which are carried out under the brands Dr Chong Clinic and Dr Chong Slimming respectively. The Group develops skincare products through its subsidiary, Ten Doctors Sdn Bhd, under the trading brand NewB. DC Healthcare currently has a presence across the entire Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia. DC Healthcare has also expanded its educational offerings by introducing DC Academy, a dedicated training center aimed at advancing the skills of professionals in the medical aesthetic industry.

For more information, visit www.dchealthcareholdings.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dc-healthcare-returns-to-profitability-with-rm3.06-million-pbt-in-q3-1112347