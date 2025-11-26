Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Announces Direct-To-Consumer Launch of Adios Spirits, Marking A New Phase of National Expansion

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Kultura Brands, Inc. , formerly Labor Smart Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) ("Kultura Brands" or the "Company") today announced the official direct-to-consumer (DTC) launch of Adios Spirits, the Company's flagship tequila-based ready-to-drink beverage brand. Customers can now purchase Adios Spirits directly at https://adiosspirits.com.

This launch represents a significant milestone for Kultura Brands as the Company transitions from development into full commercial execution. Adios Spirits will be distributed through CKS, Kultura Brands' national retail and wholesale partner. Formal distributor announcements, retail launch states, and store-level availability updates will follow in the coming weeks as the Company aligns rollout timing with its network.

Customers who previously placed preorders have received an email from Flavier, the Company's DTC fulfillment provider. Due to a required system upgrade on Flavier's side, all early orders were canceled. Customers may use the link in that email or reorder directly at https://adiosspirits.com to have their shipment processed immediately.

"It has taken a tremendous amount of determination and teamwork to reach this point," said Tom Zarro, Chairman of Kultura Brands. "We navigated delays, operational resets, and the challenges that come with building a national-scale beverage brand from the ground up. Today marks the beginning of the execution phase our shareholders have been waiting for. Adios Spirits is a brand built for reach, for retail, and for long-term growth."

"We're extremely proud of the product we're bringing to the market," added Brad Wyatt. "We believe Adios Spirits delivers a best-in-class flavor profile in the RTD category, and we're excited to hear customer feedback now that orders are going out. With the DTC launch underway and distributor and retail announcements coming shortly, this is the strongest position this Company has been in. The momentum is real."

Kultura Brands expects to release several updates throughout the holiday season and into early Q1, including:

Initial distributor partner announcements

The first states where Adios Spirits will be available at retail

Enhancements to operational and supply-chain infrastructure

International market discussions and strategic expansion opportunities

The Company believes these developments will help strengthen shareholder confidence and position Kultura Brands for accelerated growth throughout 2026 and beyond.

"Adios to delays, and hello to execution," Zarro added.

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC), headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, is a diversified beverage and brand platform focused on developing, marketing, and distributing consumer beverage products, including its flagship ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brand, Adios Spirits. The Company partners with best-in-class manufacturers and distribution networks to scale high-demand beverage brands nationally and internationally.

For more information, please visit: https://adiosspirits.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, operational rollout, market expansion, distribution plans, and anticipated future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. This press release includes statements regarding the Company's intentions and strategic direction. Although the Company has taken steps as described, many of the matters referenced (including the timing of sales and delivery of product) are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that requests will be approved in the timeline or manner described. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any statements in this release, except as required by law. This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Investor Relations Contact

Kultura Brands, Inc.

Email: IR@KulturaBrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-announces-direct-to-consumer-launch-of-adios-spirits-mark-1112357