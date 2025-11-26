Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 26 November 2025 pursuant to Rule 5.1.5 of the Aquis Growth Market (Access) Rulebook.
Amazing AI plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: AAI
ISIN: GB00BPQC9525
