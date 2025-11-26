An international survey, spanning Australia, France, Japan, Poland and the UK, has found that many employees experiencing fertility challenges lack support in the workplace, with almost two in five (39%) leaving or considering leaving their roles while undergoing treatment.1

'The Impact of Fertility Challenges at Work: International Insights' survey by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Fertility Matters at Work and This Can Happen shows that, despite growing awareness of reproductive health, two thirds (67%) who have experienced fertility challenges say that their workplaces do not offer support for employees undergoing fertility treatment, with France the least likely to provide it (88%).1 60% said they were not clearly entitled to time off for fertility appointments, with time recorded as paid leave, unpaid leave or annual leave (26%), and some also reported taking sick leave due to a lack of flexibility (17%).1

With assisted reproduction therapy, including IVF, already accounting for up to 12% of births in some countries,2,3,4,5 employee expectations are rapidly shifting. 73% of those experiencing fertility challenges say they would be attracted to a role that provides fertility support, reinforcing the need for clearer, more consistent workplace policies.1

A large gap also emerged regarding the impact of going through fertility treatment. While three quarters (75%) of employers feel their organisation acknowledges fertility treatment as a significant life event, only 27% of employees who have experienced fertility challenges agree.1 As a result, more than a fifth (22%) currently felt unsupported by their organisation, rising to 38% in Poland, and more than a third (36%) have felt pressure from their employer to be at work while undergoing treatment or investigations.1

Mental health impact was one of the most consistent themes across all countries. 94% of employees reported that fertility treatment affects their mental wellbeing, with 80% experiencing anxiety or depression during their fertility journey.1

However, the survey did show that practice is starting to change with signs employers recognise the importance of fertility support on employee engagement and talent attraction. 58% either already include fertility and family-building challenges as part of their workforce engagement and wellbeing strategy or will be in the future.1

"At Ferring, we believe that every individual deserves compassionate and practical support during their fertility journey. This research highlights the challenges employees face and reinforces the importance of clear policies, open conversations and workplace cultures that recognise fertility as a significant moment in people's lives," said Christelle Beneteau, Chief People Officer, Ferring.

"Fertility treatment is a challenging time, yet the report shows that many people are still navigating it without the support they need, from manager training and awareness, to entitled leave," said Becky Kearns, Co-Founder of Fertility Matters at Work. "We have seen first-hand how employees who receive fertility support feel more committed to their employer. More workplace recognition and clearer fertility policies could make a huge difference for individuals and organisations, with those who feel supported less likely to leave their jobs."

"Mental wellbeing and fertility challenges are deeply connected, yet too often overlooked in workplace strategies. This research shows that creating supporting cultures and clear support policies isn't just compassionate it's essential for retaining talent and protecting mental health," said Kathryn Courtenay-Evans, This Can Happen.

Given that infertility now affects roughly one in six people globally,6 the report makes it clear that workplaces must urgently transform how they support people navigating fertility treatment. This means proactively creating inclusive, open, and supportive cultures, and implementing clear fertility policies to ensure consistent guidance and access to support.

About 'The Impact of Fertility Challenges at Work: International Insights' survey

Jointly run by Fertility Matters at Work (FMAW), This Can Happen, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals and funded by Ferring, the survey aims to explore how fertility challenges impact people in the workplace and how employers can offer better support. The survey, of over 3,600 employees and employers, was initially conducted in the UK and has since been rolled out to Australia, Japan, Poland and France.

Report link: The Impact of Fertility Challenges at Work: International Insights

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately owned specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. We are leaders in reproductive medicine with a strong heritage in gastroenterology and urology and are at the forefront of innovation in uro-oncology gene therapy. Ferring was founded in 1950 and employs more than 7,500 people worldwide.

About Fertility Matters at Work

Fertility Matters at Work is the leading training provider for fertility support in the workplace.

About This Can Happen

This Can Happen is your trusted partner to support mental wellbeing in your workplace.

1 Ferring/Fertility Matters at Work/This Can Happen. 2025. Data on file 2 Newman JE, et al. Assisted reproductive technology in Australia and New Zealand 2022. Available at: https://www.unsw.edu.au/content/dam/pdfs/medicine-health/npesu/research-reports/2024-09-npesu/2024-09-assisted-reproductive-technology-in-australia-and-new-zealand-2022.pdf. Last accessed: November 2025. 3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National ART Surveillance. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/art/php/surveillance/index.html. Last accessed: November 2025. 4 BBC. Why is IVF so popular in Denmark? Available at: www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-45512312. Last accessed: November 2025. 5 IVIRMA. SEF 2022 Report Data. Available at: http://iviglobaleducation.com/en/12-of-births-in-spain-are-due-to-assisted-reproduction-sef-2022-report-data. Last accessed: November 2025. 6 World Health Organization. Infertility data. Available at: www.who.int/health-topics/infertilitytab=tab_1. Last accessed: November 2025

