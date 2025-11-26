Nota AI Signs Technology Collaboration Agreement with Samsung Electronics for Exynos AI Optimization

"Driving the Popularization of On-Device Generative AI"



- Nota AI's optimization technology integrated into Samsung Electronics' Exynos AI Studio, enhancing efficiency in on-device AI model development

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Samsung Electronics' System LSI Business to provide its AI model optimization technology for Samsung's latest application processor (AP), the Exynos 2500.

Through this agreement, Nota AI provided core technology for Samsung's AI model optimization toolchain, Exynos AI Studio, establishing the technological foundation needed to enable advanced generative AI experiences on the Exynos 2500 AP.

Exynos AI Studio is a toolchain that helps developers efficiently optimize and deploy AI models on Exynos processors. With Nota AI's technology integrated, model optimization efficiency and performance have been significantly enhanced, enabling a more powerful on-device AI experience on smartphones - without relying on cloud connectivity.

"The integration of Nota AI's optimization technology into Exynos AI Studio has enhanced the efficiency of on-device AI model development compared to previous generations," said Chulmin Jo, Vice President of Mobile AP S/W Development at Samsung Electronics. "We are pleased with the strong results from this collaboration and look forward to continued advancements together."

"This collaboration represents a breakthrough case in bringing our AI optimization technology to globally commercialized consumer devices," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "It's more than just supplying software-we've built a tightly integrated framework where AI hardware and software converge to deliver high-performance generative AI at the edge." He added, "We will continue expanding the on-device AI ecosystem with Samsung Electronics and leading global partners and deliver tangible market impact through innovative technology."

Since its founding, Nota AI has attracted strategic investments from major players including Samsung Electronics, LG, NAVER D2SF, and Kakao, validating its technology leadership and growth trajectory. In particular, the collaboration with Samsung Electronics-where Nota AI's technology has been applied to commercial, mass-market products-serves as a key milestone demonstrating the company's ability to combine both technological innovation and real-world scalability.

Following its successful listing on the Korea Exchange (KOSDAQ) via the technology-special track, Nota AI plans to leverage the capital secured from its IPO to strategically expand across major global markets including North America, Europe, and the Middle East-solidifying its position as a front-runner in the commercialization of on-device generative AI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831770/Nota_AI_PressRelease_Cover.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nota-ai-signs-technology-collaboration-agreement-with-samsung-electronics-for-exynos-ai-optimization-302626252.html