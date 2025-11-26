DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 49,832 Ordinary shares purchased: 442.80p Highest price paid per share: 421.40p Lowest price paid per share: 436.1939p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,318,748 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,727,702.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,832

Volume weighted average price (pence): 436.1939

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 673 424.20 08:05:35 00030352839TRDU0 XLON 594 422.00 08:05:36 00030352842TRDU0 XLON 219 422.60 08:21:35 00030352935TRDU0 XLON 380 422.60 08:21:35 00030352936TRDU0 XLON 584 421.80 08:25:49 00030352969TRDU0 XLON 555 421.40 08:25:49 00030352970TRDU0 XLON 545 429.80 08:45:00 00030353334TRDU0 XLON 1,091 429.80 08:45:00 00030353335TRDU0 XLON 678 427.40 08:54:49 00030353366TRDU0 XLON 117 427.80 09:09:29 00030353456TRDU0 XLON 666 432.80 09:15:18 00030353479TRDU0 XLON 297 434.40 09:21:53 00030353493TRDU0 XLON 430 434.40 09:21:53 00030353494TRDU0 XLON 481 432.80 09:33:33 00030353536TRDU0 XLON 1,312 430.40 09:34:53 00030353538TRDU0 XLON 192 433.20 09:59:47 00030353678TRDU0 XLON 131 433.20 09:59:47 00030353679TRDU0 XLON 636 432.60 09:59:59 00030353680TRDU0 XLON 71 432.00 10:04:19 00030353700TRDU0 XLON 996 432.00 10:04:19 00030353701TRDU0 XLON 417 434.20 10:20:04 00030353757TRDU0 XLON 161 434.20 10:20:04 00030353758TRDU0 XLON 616 433.80 10:22:18 00030353762TRDU0 XLON 602 433.60 10:22:18 00030353763TRDU0 XLON 603 435.00 10:39:32 00030353857TRDU0 XLON 74 434.60 10:39:32 00030353858TRDU0 XLON 494 434.60 10:39:32 00030353859TRDU0 XLON 405 432.40 10:50:26 00030353958TRDU0 XLON 180 432.40 10:50:26 00030353959TRDU0 XLON 1,083 437.80 11:12:09 00030354109TRDU0 XLON 576 436.40 11:23:09 00030354148TRDU0 XLON 563 435.80 11:23:09 00030354149TRDU0 XLON 18 436.60 11:46:06 00030354299TRDU0 XLON 109 436.60 11:46:06 00030354300TRDU0 XLON 489 436.60 11:46:06 00030354301TRDU0 XLON 607 436.20 11:50:45 00030354325TRDU0 XLON 47 436.20 12:04:44 00030354439TRDU0 XLON 143 436.20 12:04:44 00030354440TRDU0 XLON 23 436.20 12:04:44 00030354441TRDU0 XLON 343 435.80 12:06:04 00030354447TRDU0 XLON 1,138 435.80 12:06:04 00030354448TRDU0 XLON 1,112 435.40 12:19:23 00030354509TRDU0 XLON 571 437.80 12:44:34 00030354659TRDU0 XLON 112 437.80 12:52:18 00030354714TRDU0 XLON 190 437.80 12:52:18 00030354715TRDU0 XLON 29 437.60 12:56:15 00030354722TRDU0 XLON 185 437.60 12:56:15 00030354723TRDU0 XLON 590 438.60 12:59:09 00030354731TRDU0 XLON 620 437.40 12:59:55 00030354739TRDU0 XLON 536 437.20 12:59:55 00030354740TRDU0 XLON 51 437.20 12:59:55 00030354741TRDU0 XLON 3 437.20 12:59:55 00030354742TRDU0 XLON 602 437.40 13:14:04 00030354807TRDU0 XLON 658 436.20 13:14:47 00030354811TRDU0 XLON 1,150 436.40 13:33:03 00030354893TRDU0 XLON 17 436.40 13:33:03 00030354894TRDU0 XLON 602 437.60 13:49:47 00030355014TRDU0 XLON 350 437.20 13:49:52 00030355022TRDU0 XLON 261 437.20 13:49:52 00030355023TRDU0 XLON 44 437.40 14:03:15 00030355274TRDU0 XLON 523 437.40 14:03:15 00030355275TRDU0 XLON 117 437.20 14:03:15 00030355276TRDU0 XLON 454 437.20 14:03:15 00030355277TRDU0 XLON 366 437.00 14:03:26 00030355278TRDU0 XLON 178 437.00 14:03:26 00030355279TRDU0 XLON 546 436.60 14:15:14 00030355588TRDU0 XLON 60 436.60 14:15:14 00030355589TRDU0 XLON 998 436.60 14:15:14 00030355590TRDU0 XLON 603 438.20 14:30:42 00030355964TRDU0 XLON

