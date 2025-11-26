Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 49,832 Ordinary shares purchased: 442.80p Highest price paid per share: 421.40p Lowest price paid per share: 436.1939p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,318,748 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,727,702.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,832

Volume weighted average price (pence): 436.1939

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 673 424.20 08:05:35 00030352839TRDU0 XLON 594 422.00 08:05:36 00030352842TRDU0 XLON 219 422.60 08:21:35 00030352935TRDU0 XLON 380 422.60 08:21:35 00030352936TRDU0 XLON 584 421.80 08:25:49 00030352969TRDU0 XLON 555 421.40 08:25:49 00030352970TRDU0 XLON 545 429.80 08:45:00 00030353334TRDU0 XLON 1,091 429.80 08:45:00 00030353335TRDU0 XLON 678 427.40 08:54:49 00030353366TRDU0 XLON 117 427.80 09:09:29 00030353456TRDU0 XLON 666 432.80 09:15:18 00030353479TRDU0 XLON 297 434.40 09:21:53 00030353493TRDU0 XLON 430 434.40 09:21:53 00030353494TRDU0 XLON 481 432.80 09:33:33 00030353536TRDU0 XLON 1,312 430.40 09:34:53 00030353538TRDU0 XLON 192 433.20 09:59:47 00030353678TRDU0 XLON 131 433.20 09:59:47 00030353679TRDU0 XLON 636 432.60 09:59:59 00030353680TRDU0 XLON 71 432.00 10:04:19 00030353700TRDU0 XLON 996 432.00 10:04:19 00030353701TRDU0 XLON 417 434.20 10:20:04 00030353757TRDU0 XLON 161 434.20 10:20:04 00030353758TRDU0 XLON 616 433.80 10:22:18 00030353762TRDU0 XLON 602 433.60 10:22:18 00030353763TRDU0 XLON 603 435.00 10:39:32 00030353857TRDU0 XLON 74 434.60 10:39:32 00030353858TRDU0 XLON 494 434.60 10:39:32 00030353859TRDU0 XLON 405 432.40 10:50:26 00030353958TRDU0 XLON 180 432.40 10:50:26 00030353959TRDU0 XLON 1,083 437.80 11:12:09 00030354109TRDU0 XLON 576 436.40 11:23:09 00030354148TRDU0 XLON 563 435.80 11:23:09 00030354149TRDU0 XLON 18 436.60 11:46:06 00030354299TRDU0 XLON 109 436.60 11:46:06 00030354300TRDU0 XLON 489 436.60 11:46:06 00030354301TRDU0 XLON 607 436.20 11:50:45 00030354325TRDU0 XLON 47 436.20 12:04:44 00030354439TRDU0 XLON 143 436.20 12:04:44 00030354440TRDU0 XLON 23 436.20 12:04:44 00030354441TRDU0 XLON 343 435.80 12:06:04 00030354447TRDU0 XLON 1,138 435.80 12:06:04 00030354448TRDU0 XLON 1,112 435.40 12:19:23 00030354509TRDU0 XLON 571 437.80 12:44:34 00030354659TRDU0 XLON 112 437.80 12:52:18 00030354714TRDU0 XLON 190 437.80 12:52:18 00030354715TRDU0 XLON 29 437.60 12:56:15 00030354722TRDU0 XLON 185 437.60 12:56:15 00030354723TRDU0 XLON 590 438.60 12:59:09 00030354731TRDU0 XLON 620 437.40 12:59:55 00030354739TRDU0 XLON 536 437.20 12:59:55 00030354740TRDU0 XLON 51 437.20 12:59:55 00030354741TRDU0 XLON 3 437.20 12:59:55 00030354742TRDU0 XLON 602 437.40 13:14:04 00030354807TRDU0 XLON 658 436.20 13:14:47 00030354811TRDU0 XLON 1,150 436.40 13:33:03 00030354893TRDU0 XLON 17 436.40 13:33:03 00030354894TRDU0 XLON 602 437.60 13:49:47 00030355014TRDU0 XLON 350 437.20 13:49:52 00030355022TRDU0 XLON 261 437.20 13:49:52 00030355023TRDU0 XLON 44 437.40 14:03:15 00030355274TRDU0 XLON 523 437.40 14:03:15 00030355275TRDU0 XLON 117 437.20 14:03:15 00030355276TRDU0 XLON 454 437.20 14:03:15 00030355277TRDU0 XLON 366 437.00 14:03:26 00030355278TRDU0 XLON 178 437.00 14:03:26 00030355279TRDU0 XLON 546 436.60 14:15:14 00030355588TRDU0 XLON 60 436.60 14:15:14 00030355589TRDU0 XLON 998 436.60 14:15:14 00030355590TRDU0 XLON 603 438.20 14:30:42 00030355964TRDU0 XLON 1,296 438.80 14:37:34 00030356161TRDU0 XLON 541 438.80 14:37:34 00030356162TRDU0 XLON 539 438.40 14:37:34 00030356163TRDU0 XLON 539 438.20 14:37:34 00030356164TRDU0 XLON 109 437.20 14:48:37 00030356468TRDU0 XLON 109 437.20 14:48:37 00030356469TRDU0 XLON 399 437.20 14:48:37 00030356470TRDU0 XLON 239 439.00 14:54:33 00030356578TRDU0 XLON 302 439.00 14:54:33 00030356579TRDU0 XLON 389 438.60 14:56:05 00030356594TRDU0 XLON 1,098 439.40 15:02:04 00030356643TRDU0 XLON 641 441.00 15:11:06 00030356775TRDU0 XLON 30 441.00 15:11:06 00030356776TRDU0 XLON 546 440.80 15:14:07 00030356826TRDU0 XLON 558 440.80 15:14:07 00030356827TRDU0 XLON 574 440.20 15:14:47 00030356833TRDU0 XLON 580 441.00 15:25:44 00030356982TRDU0 XLON 393 442.80 15:35:12 00030357303TRDU0 XLON 153 442.80 15:35:12 00030357304TRDU0 XLON 231 442.80 15:35:12 00030357305TRDU0 XLON 314 442.80 15:35:12 00030357306TRDU0 XLON 545 442.40 15:35:12 00030357307TRDU0 XLON 541 442.20 15:35:12 00030357308TRDU0 XLON 76 441.40 15:44:13 00030357529TRDU0 XLON 80 441.40 15:44:13 00030357530TRDU0 XLON 680 442.00 15:47:32 00030357560TRDU0 XLON 443 441.60 15:47:34 00030357561TRDU0 XLON 166 441.60 15:47:34 00030357562TRDU0 XLON 600 441.60 16:01:20 00030357844TRDU0 XLON 657 441.40 16:01:48 00030357863TRDU0 XLON 544 440.60 16:02:50 00030357885TRDU0 XLON 98 440.20 16:05:10 00030357909TRDU0 XLON 461 440.20 16:05:10 00030357910TRDU0 XLON 420 440.00 16:05:10 00030357911TRDU0 XLON 578 439.40 16:10:43 00030357952TRDU0 XLON 43 439.40 16:10:43 00030357953TRDU0 XLON 213 439.60 16:14:21 00030358048TRDU0 XLON 294 439.60 16:14:21 00030358049TRDU0 XLON 816 439.40 16:20:00 00030358134TRDU0 XLON 167 439.60 16:24:00 00030358185TRDU0 XLON 308 439.60 16:24:00 00030358186TRDU0 XLON 592 440.00 16:25:55 00030358204TRDU0 XLON 144 440.00 16:28:39 00030358250TRDU0 XLON 86 440.00 16:28:39 00030358251TRDU0 XLON 316 440.00 16:28:39 00030358252TRDU0 XLON 87 440.00 16:28:39 00030358253TRDU0 XLON 36 440.60 16:29:40 00030358261TRDU0 XLON 85 440.60 16:29:40 00030358262TRDU0 XLON 309 440.60 16:29:40 00030358263TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 409385 EQS News ID: 2235836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235836&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)