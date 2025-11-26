Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      49,832 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      442.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      421.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      436.1939p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,318,748 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,727,702.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,832

Volume weighted average price (pence): 436.1939

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
673               424.20     08:05:35          00030352839TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               422.00     08:05:36          00030352842TRDU0      XLON 
 
219               422.60     08:21:35          00030352935TRDU0      XLON 
 
380               422.60     08:21:35          00030352936TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               421.80     08:25:49          00030352969TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               421.40     08:25:49          00030352970TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               429.80     08:45:00          00030353334TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,091              429.80     08:45:00          00030353335TRDU0      XLON 
 
678               427.40     08:54:49          00030353366TRDU0      XLON 
 
117               427.80     09:09:29          00030353456TRDU0      XLON 
 
666               432.80     09:15:18          00030353479TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               434.40     09:21:53          00030353493TRDU0      XLON 
 
430               434.40     09:21:53          00030353494TRDU0      XLON 
 
481               432.80     09:33:33          00030353536TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,312              430.40     09:34:53          00030353538TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               433.20     09:59:47          00030353678TRDU0      XLON 
 
131               433.20     09:59:47          00030353679TRDU0      XLON 
 
636               432.60     09:59:59          00030353680TRDU0      XLON 
 
71                432.00     10:04:19          00030353700TRDU0      XLON 
 
996               432.00     10:04:19          00030353701TRDU0      XLON 
 
417               434.20     10:20:04          00030353757TRDU0      XLON 
 
161               434.20     10:20:04          00030353758TRDU0      XLON 
 
616               433.80     10:22:18          00030353762TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               433.60     10:22:18          00030353763TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               435.00     10:39:32          00030353857TRDU0      XLON 
 
74                434.60     10:39:32          00030353858TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               434.60     10:39:32          00030353859TRDU0      XLON 
 
405               432.40     10:50:26          00030353958TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               432.40     10:50:26          00030353959TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,083              437.80     11:12:09          00030354109TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               436.40     11:23:09          00030354148TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               435.80     11:23:09          00030354149TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                436.60     11:46:06          00030354299TRDU0      XLON 
 
109               436.60     11:46:06          00030354300TRDU0      XLON 
 
489               436.60     11:46:06          00030354301TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               436.20     11:50:45          00030354325TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                436.20     12:04:44          00030354439TRDU0      XLON 
 
143               436.20     12:04:44          00030354440TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                436.20     12:04:44          00030354441TRDU0      XLON 
 
343               435.80     12:06:04          00030354447TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,138              435.80     12:06:04          00030354448TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,112              435.40     12:19:23          00030354509TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               437.80     12:44:34          00030354659TRDU0      XLON 
 
112               437.80     12:52:18          00030354714TRDU0      XLON 
 
190               437.80     12:52:18          00030354715TRDU0      XLON 
 
29                437.60     12:56:15          00030354722TRDU0      XLON 
 
185               437.60     12:56:15          00030354723TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               438.60     12:59:09          00030354731TRDU0      XLON 
 
620               437.40     12:59:55          00030354739TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               437.20     12:59:55          00030354740TRDU0      XLON 
 
51                437.20     12:59:55          00030354741TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                437.20     12:59:55          00030354742TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               437.40     13:14:04          00030354807TRDU0      XLON 
 
658               436.20     13:14:47          00030354811TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,150              436.40     13:33:03          00030354893TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                436.40     13:33:03          00030354894TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               437.60     13:49:47          00030355014TRDU0      XLON 
 
350               437.20     13:49:52          00030355022TRDU0      XLON 
 
261               437.20     13:49:52          00030355023TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                437.40     14:03:15          00030355274TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               437.40     14:03:15          00030355275TRDU0      XLON 
 
117               437.20     14:03:15          00030355276TRDU0      XLON 
 
454               437.20     14:03:15          00030355277TRDU0      XLON 
 
366               437.00     14:03:26          00030355278TRDU0      XLON 
 
178               437.00     14:03:26          00030355279TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               436.60     14:15:14          00030355588TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                436.60     14:15:14          00030355589TRDU0      XLON 
 
998               436.60     14:15:14          00030355590TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               438.20     14:30:42          00030355964TRDU0      XLON
1,296              438.80     14:37:34          00030356161TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               438.80     14:37:34          00030356162TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               438.40     14:37:34          00030356163TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               438.20     14:37:34          00030356164TRDU0      XLON 
 
109               437.20     14:48:37          00030356468TRDU0      XLON 
 
109               437.20     14:48:37          00030356469TRDU0      XLON 
 
399               437.20     14:48:37          00030356470TRDU0      XLON 
 
239               439.00     14:54:33          00030356578TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               439.00     14:54:33          00030356579TRDU0      XLON 
 
389               438.60     14:56:05          00030356594TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,098              439.40     15:02:04          00030356643TRDU0      XLON 
 
641               441.00     15:11:06          00030356775TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                441.00     15:11:06          00030356776TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               440.80     15:14:07          00030356826TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               440.80     15:14:07          00030356827TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               440.20     15:14:47          00030356833TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               441.00     15:25:44          00030356982TRDU0      XLON 
 
393               442.80     15:35:12          00030357303TRDU0      XLON 
 
153               442.80     15:35:12          00030357304TRDU0      XLON 
 
231               442.80     15:35:12          00030357305TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               442.80     15:35:12          00030357306TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               442.40     15:35:12          00030357307TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               442.20     15:35:12          00030357308TRDU0      XLON 
 
76                441.40     15:44:13          00030357529TRDU0      XLON 
 
80                441.40     15:44:13          00030357530TRDU0      XLON 
 
680               442.00     15:47:32          00030357560TRDU0      XLON 
 
443               441.60     15:47:34          00030357561TRDU0      XLON 
 
166               441.60     15:47:34          00030357562TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               441.60     16:01:20          00030357844TRDU0      XLON 
 
657               441.40     16:01:48          00030357863TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               440.60     16:02:50          00030357885TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                440.20     16:05:10          00030357909TRDU0      XLON 
 
461               440.20     16:05:10          00030357910TRDU0      XLON 
 
420               440.00     16:05:10          00030357911TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               439.40     16:10:43          00030357952TRDU0      XLON 
 
43                439.40     16:10:43          00030357953TRDU0      XLON 
 
213               439.60     16:14:21          00030358048TRDU0      XLON 
 
294               439.60     16:14:21          00030358049TRDU0      XLON 
 
816               439.40     16:20:00          00030358134TRDU0      XLON 
 
167               439.60     16:24:00          00030358185TRDU0      XLON 
 
308               439.60     16:24:00          00030358186TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               440.00     16:25:55          00030358204TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               440.00     16:28:39          00030358250TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                440.00     16:28:39          00030358251TRDU0      XLON 
 
316               440.00     16:28:39          00030358252TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                440.00     16:28:39          00030358253TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                440.60     16:29:40          00030358261TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                440.60     16:29:40          00030358262TRDU0      XLON 
 
309               440.60     16:29:40          00030358263TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 409385 
EQS News ID:  2235836 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235836&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
