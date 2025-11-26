Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.11.2025 09:00 Uhr
Sectra launches its built-in reporting solution in the US--accelerates diagnostics for improved patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT-B) is introducing its built-in reporting solution for medical imaging, Sectra Reporting, to the US market. By unifying image review and reporting together in the diagnostic workflow, radiologists can work in a single application and avoid switching between systems. This shortens turnaround times, reduces workload, and supports faster care delivery.

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, comments: "Until now, the US market has largely been dominated by legacy reporting solutions. As the market landscape is now changing, we see a clear opportunity to offer radiologists a fully integrated reporting experience within Sectra's diagnostic application. Drawing on more than two decades of success in Europe and other markets, we now look forward to providing viewer-integrated reporting to our US customers, further strengthening their diagnostic workflow."

Sectra Reporting is a native, built-in solution that streamlines diagnostic workflows by integrating directly with imaging data and measurements. To free up time for the radiologist to focus on diagnostics rather than on documentation, the solution has AI capabilities such as automated impression generation and external AI results seamlessly integrated. At the same time, deep links to measurements, annotations, and lesion-tracking data allow radiologists to embed precise, actionable references in the report.

Another vital part within reporting is to provide the radiologist with instant access to relevant image content. This reduces manual steps, minimizes dictation errors, and clarifies clinical results. Sectra's reporting solution also lowers cognitive load through automatic linking of prior exams and improves safety by preventing incorrect references.

While maintaining support for third-party reporting solutions, Sectra offers customers the choice of a streamlined experience designed to accelerate reporting and enhance clinical collaboration.

Sectra Reporting is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a PACS and a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

Meet Sectra at RSNA 2025
Visit booth #8113 at RSNA to learn more about Sectra Reporting. Book a meeting>>

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0)705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-launches-its-built-in-reporting-solution-in-the-us-accelerates-diagnostics-for-improved-patie,c4272352

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-reporting-solution,c3490567

Sectra's reporting solution

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-launches-its-built-in-reporting-solution-in-the-usaccelerates-diagnostics-for-improved-patient-care-302626528.html

