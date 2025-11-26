Anzeige
26.11.2025 09:06 Uhr
INNOTIVE DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED: InnotiveDx Wins £1 million Grant From PACE

BATH, England, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innotive Diagnostics (InnotiveDx) is excited to announce that it has successfully won a £1m grant from PACE (Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficacy) to advance the development of its rapid urinary tract infection (UTI) point of care diagnostics system and InnotiveUTI test. PACE strategically selects, invests in, and supports the most innovative projects that address infections with the highest AMR burden.

InnotiveDx Logo

The need to address empiric prescribing and thus antimicrobial stewardship in UTIs is paramount, because UTIs affect hundreds of millions of people per year worldwide and consume more than 20% of antibiotic prescriptions. As a result, UTIs are a significant contributor to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and unplanned hospital admissions, costing healthcare systems globally billions of dollars.

InnotiveDx has demonstrated that its underlying UTI diagnostic technology can provide extremely accurate Bacterial ID and antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) results in less than 60 minutes, with its benchtop assay accuracy exceeding 96% in blinded evaluations. InnotiveDx has transitioned this technology into fully working, automated prototypes. The £1m PACE grant will allow InnotiveDx to fully assess the accuracy and reliability of these prototype systems with thousands of clinical specimens, before moving into a real-world clinical pilot study.

James Mainwaring, CFA - Chief Commercial and Operating Officer, said "We are delighted to have been awarded this £1m PACE grant; it is a tremendous validation of our technology, vision and all the hard work our team has put in since spinout. AMR is one of the most pressing challenges humanity faces and we are looking forward to tackling this problem with like-minded individuals from PACE and the wider portfolio of companies".

Dr Beverley Isherwood, PACE Programme Director, said "Congratulations to Innotive Diagnostics! We are delighted to welcome them into the PACE portfolio after a highly competitive diagnostics funding call. PACE will support InnotiveDx advance InnotiveUTI using a collaborative approach, helping them generate the essential validation data required to position their project for onward development, funding and investment."

InnotiveDx:

InnotiveDx is a privately owned in-vitro diagnostics company developing a revolutionary diagnostic system and InnotiveUTI test, that will diagnose a UTI and provide comprehensive bacterial ID and AST results within 60 minutes at the point of care where currently there is none.

PACE:

PACE (Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficacy) is one of the UK's largest public-private initiatives (a collaboration between Innovate UK, LifeArc, and Medicines Discovery Catapult) targeting early-stage antimicrobial drug and diagnostic discovery.

Contact: James Mainwaring, CCOO, info@innotivedx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827433/InnotiveDx_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innotivedx-wins-1-million-grant-from-pace-302623545.html

