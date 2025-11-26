Anzeige
26.11.2025 09:06 Uhr
mAIbe and LenioBio announce a new strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the discovery and experimental validation of next-generation monoclonal antibodies

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mAIbe and LenioBio are pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the discovery and experimental validation of next-generation monoclonal antibodies.

www.leniobio.com

By combining mAIbe's AI-driven platform for antibody design and optimization with LenioBio's cell-free expression technology, this partnership brings together two complementary strengths to significantly enhance the design-build-test cycle.

LenioBio's ultrafast, scalable expression system enables rapid production of complex antibodies, providing high-quality experimental data that feeds directly into mAIbe's AI models.

Through this integrated approach, the two teams will jointly:

  • accelerate functional testing of AI-generated antibody candidates
  • increase the efficiency and throughput of early validation
  • enable faster iteration between computational predictions and experimental results

Together, mAIbe and LenioBio set a new standard for speed, flexibility, and data-driven innovation in therapeutic antibody discovery by closing the lab-in-loop gap.

About LenioBio

LenioBio GmbH is a biotechnology company pioneering cell-free protein expression with its ALiCE platform, enabling rapid discovery, development, and scalable production of proteins beyond the limits of living cells. Founded in Germany in 2016, LenioBio is headquartered in Düsseldorf with R&D and manufacturing facilities in Aachen. Learn more at www.leniobio.com and follow LenioBio on LinkedIn.

About mAIbe

mAIbe is a biotechnology company focused on AI-guided monoclonal antibody design. Its platform combines physics-informed generative AI and synthetic biology to develop precise, cost-effective antibodies targeting viral and bacterial pathogens. Based in Rome, Italy, mAIbe operates at the convergence of artificial intelligence and life sciences to accelerate the development of accessible, next-generation immunotherapies. Learn more at: www.maibe.eu

Media Contact

Akanksha Ranjit
Marketing & Communications
LenioBio GmbH
a.ranjit@leniobio.com

