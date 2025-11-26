iQOO 15 Launches as a Comprehensive Flagship with Performance Beyond Next, Delivering a Revolutionary Gaming Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQOO today officially unveils its all-new flagship, iQOO 15, introducing a breakthrough upgrade that sets a new benchmark for performance gaming flagships, taking performance beyond next. Powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the brand-new Supercomputing Chip Q3, the device delivers comprehensive enhancements across every dimension of gaming performance, bringing extraordinary, next-level experiences to power users, gamers, and creators alike.

Driving the Next Evolution of Mobile Gaming

At the heart of iQOO 15 is the Next-Gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, built on the cutting-edge 3nm process and powered by the world's fastest mobile CPU - the third-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU. With a remarkable 32% boost in CPU responsiveness and 23% GPU performance improvement,(1) the platform delivers faster, smoother, and more efficient performance across gaming, multimedia, and daily tasks, while reducing power consumption. Paired with industry-leading UFS 4.1 and LPDDR5X Ultra Pro, reaching up to 10.7Gbps read/write speeds, (2) iQOO 15 delivers a consistently smooth, fast, and responsive experience with taps and frames.

Supercomputing Chip Q3, a true Mobile Graphic Chip with three proprietary cores - DA Core, RT Core and AI Core - delivers exceptional graphics processing power. By enabling Concurrent Super Resolution and Frame Interpolation with the industry's lowest latency, iQOO 15 delivers PC-level frame stability and ultra-smooth performance across top mobile titles, setting a new standard for mobile gaming visuals and responsiveness. QNSS(3) enables AI-based super-sampling on iQOO 15, achieving true 2K resolution across more supported titles while maintaining ultra-high-quality rendering with lower system load. On top of that, Supercomputing Chip Q3 brings self-developed and full-scene Ray Tracing, delivering cinematic lighting and lifelike shadows that elevate realism and immersion.

With industry-leading stability, iQOO 15 elevates live streaming to a new level. A full suite of pro-level tools-including Bypass Charging, Highlight and Livestream Replay, and Dual-Device Screen Mirroring-ensures gamers can host longer, smoother, and fully immersive streaming with professional-grade performance.

The sensory experience also receives a major upgrade. The cutting-edge Dual-Axis Vibration Motor supports both X and Z-axis feedback for the richest and most nuanced gaming sensations, while Next-Gen Super Touch Control ensures precision in taps and swipes. Symmetrical Drum Master Speaker with Gaming HyperSense Audio completes the experience with immersive, spatially accurate sound, making every move, hit, and sound feel precise, powerful, and lifelike. Paired with the upgraded Monster Halo Game Lighting Effect, which delivers dynamic lighting synced with in-game actions for a touch of visual drama, iQOO 15 redefines what mobile gaming can achieve.

Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED Display, Redefining Display Excellence

Jointly customized by iQOO and Samsung, Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED Display makes its debut on iQOO 15 - ushering in a new era of display technology.

With 2600 nits global peak brightness (HBM) and an astonishing 6000 nits local peak brightness, the display sets a new benchmark for clarity and brilliance. To ensure consistent visual quality in different environment, iQOO 15 is equipped with the industry-exclusive Triple Ambient Light Sensor, which intelligently adjusts brightness for smooth, natural transitions from indoors to outdoors. In addition, covering 118% NTSC, iQOO 15 brings vivid, lifelike visuals with enhanced texture and rich detail, making it ideal for gaming and video content.

Beyond stunning visuals, its Polarization-Free Natural Light Display minimizes glare and color distortion, supporting brightness as low as 1 nit for easy viewing day or night. Holding TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification, TÜV Rheinland Circular Polarization Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification, iQOO 15 offers proven protection for your eyes.

The Smoothest OriginOS Yet, Delivering Lasting Fluidity and Comfort

iQOO 15 is the first iQOO device to feature OriginOS 6 worldwide, offering a more intuitive and responsive system powered by the Origin Smooth Engine. As the smoothest version to date, it delivers a seamless experience for up to 5 years, redefining long-term performance and usability.

The system introduces a more natural, personalized interface along with smarter multitasking tools such as Copy & Go, and Drag & Go, making everyday interaction more effortless than ever. Seamless connectivity completes the experience: One-tap Transfer with iPhone(4) and Office Kit for Mac bridge ecosystems, redefining convenience for users who live and work across multiple platforms.

Unstoppable Endurance and Peak Performance

iQOO 15 combines an Brand-New 7000 mAh Silicon Anode Battery with 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging, ensuring lasting power and freedom from battery anxiety.

The 4th-Gen Silicon Anode Technology ensures the battery not only lasts longer but also maintains reliability over extended use, providing a solid foundation for uninterrupted mobile experiences. On top of this hardware advantage, the BlueVolt Battery System ensures multi-scenario battery performance, including up to 50.4 hours of continuous music playback and 32.6 hours of continuous YouTube video viewing on a full charge.(5) When battery drops to 1%, iQOO 15 seamlessly enters Battery Life Extender mode, and once plugged in, it instantly restores previous tasks without interruption,(6) keeping users productive and connected at all times.

To sustain peak performance during intensive use, the Ultra-Large 8K VC Cooling System-combining a massive single-layer VC heat plate, Dual-Layer Graphite Sheet, and Super Thermal Gel-maximizes heat dissipation, keeping the device cool and stable even during extended sessions.

All-Round Upgraded User Experience, Without Compromise

Built to last inside and out, iQOO 15 combines IP68 Deep Water Immersion and IP69 High-Pressure Jetting protection, (7) ensuring durability that matches its power.

The pursuit of excellence extends to imaging as well. Equipped with a 50 MP Sony 3x Periscope Camera, iQOO 15 delivers Flawless Portraits at 3x, Master the Night at 10x, and Reveal the Unseen at 100x, capturing stunning details for both people and landscapes. In addition, Live Photo is upgraded to 2K resolution with EIS stabilization, ensuring smoother, clearer motion, while AI Visual further enhances creativity and makes content creation effortless.

Availability

iQOO 15 will be available in three striking editions-Legend, Alpha, and Grey(8). The flagship is set to launch in India on November 26, followed by a global rollout to Taiwan, China on November 28, Indonesia on December 2, Thailand on December 3, Saudi Arabia on December 5, and Malaysia and Russia on December 9, delivering Performance Beyond Next to users worldwide.

About iQOO

iQOO, a sub-brand of vivo, differentiates itself in performance and Esports experience. iQOO leverages the research, quality assurance and after-sales service expertise of vivo, and follows the brand ethos of i Quest On and On to push boundaries, innovate boldly and share the excitement of exploring future technology. With products offering Esports-standard capabilities, iQOO aims to become the top choice of consumers who are passionate about performance and gaming.

For more information, please visit https://www.iqoo.com/en.

(1) Data based on comparison with Snapdragon 8 Elite. (2) Only the 16 GB + 1 TB edition features LPDDR5X Ultra Pro, while other editions come with LPDDR5X Ultra, delivering read/write speeds of up to 9600 Mbps. (3) QNSS refers to iQOO Neural Super Sampling. (4) Battery life data are measured under full-charge conditions across respective usage scenarios. (5) iPhone users need to install EasyShare app to enable One-Tap Transfer. Available on iQOO when viewing: photo detail page, selected state in album/file list; and available on iPhone when viewing: selected state in album/file list and system share panel. Supported on iPhone 12 and newer models running iOS 17.0 or later. (6) Usage scenarios: Notes in office text tools and temporary images or multimedia data are automatically saved when battery is low. (7) This model is not a professional waterproof mobile phone. It is resistant to splashes, water, and dust under normal use. Tested under controlled laboratory conditions, it meets IP69 and IP68 ratings in accordance with the GB/T 4208-2017 Chinese national standard. The test conditions for IP68 water resistance are as follows: 1. protected against harmful ingress of static water at up to 1.5 meters; 2. testing duration of up to 30 minutes; 3. temperature difference between water and the product being no more than 5°C. The test conditions for IP69 water resistance are as follows: A rotation speed of (5±1) r/min; nozzle angles of 0°, 30°, 60°, and 90°; a flow rate of (15±1) L/min; a water temperature of (80±5)°C; a test time of 30s/position; and the phone placed in a vertical position with the USB port facing down. The resistance to hot water, splashes, immersion, and dust is not permanent, and protection may be reduced due to daily wear and tear. Do not charge the phone in a damp state. Please refer to the built-in user manual for cleaning and drying instructions. Damage caused by liquid immersion is not covered by the warranty. (8) Grey is exclusive to Thailand, Malaysia, Russia and Taiwan, China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831909/01_iQOO_15_integrates_multiple_industry_leading_innovations__delivering_breakthroughs_across_core_di.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831908/02_Powered_by_the_latest_Snapdragon__8_Elite_Gen_5_and_Supercomputing_Chip_Q3__iQOO_15_delivers_unma.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831907/03_Jointly_customized_with_Samsung__iQOO_15_s_Samsung_2K_M14_LEAD__OLED_Display_redefines_visual_exc.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831906/04_iQOO_15_provides_a_seamless_and_enduring_experience__built_for_both_performance_and_longevity.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iqoo-15-launches-as-a-comprehensive-flagship-with-performance-beyond-next-delivering-a-revolutionary-gaming-experience-302626427.html