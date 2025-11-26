DJ Fidelity Japan Trust PLC - Amendment

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Fidelity Japan Trust PLC - Amendment 26-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB0003328555 -- These should now appear as: Issuer Name: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Ordinary Shares with "A" rights of 25p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BPCSN963 -- Ordinary Shares with "B" rights of 25p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BPCSNB84 --

