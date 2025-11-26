The recent AI Connected Summit co-hosted by IntelliAM AI and SKF served to remind investors that IntelliAM's solutions have global significance. Furthermore, the H126 results and unchanged FY26 guidance show that management is turning this potential into tangible shareholder value. Our adjusted forecasts and subsequent fair value assumption for IntelliAM (£1.78 per share) might not have changed following the H126 results, but the market's appreciation of the group's quality should certainly have done so.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...