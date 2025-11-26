Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RRVUNL) has concluded its tender for a 500 MW/2,000 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) at a price of INR 285,000 ($3,195)/MW per month, the nation's lowest to date for a four-hour, single-cycle system.From pv magazine India RRVUNL has concluded its tender for a 500 MW/2000 MWh standalone battery energy storage system at a price of INR 285,000 per MW per month, the nation's lowest to date for a four-hour, single-cycle system. "The four-hour, one-cycle tariff has now nearly matched the two-hour, two-cycle L1 tariff without viability gap ...

