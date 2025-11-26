Global Innovation Meets Local Expertise: TCL SunPower Global and Failte Solar Announce Major Distribution Deal

Strategic partnership to deliver a multi-year growth plan with initial Phase 1 volumes already under execution across the UK and Ireland, combining cutting-edge technology with deep market reach.

LONDON and LYON, France, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of innovative solar technologies, is proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Failte Solar, a well-established solar technology distributor known for its strong market presence and service excellence in Ireland and the UK.

Under the Agreement, Failte Solar will distribute TCL Solar branded modules in Ireland (exclusively) and the UK and SunPower branded modules (exclusively) in Ireland only. This partnership marks a significant step forward in TCL SunPower's expansion across Ireland and the UK in both residential and C&I segments.

By appointing Failte Solar, TCL SunPower opens a robust distribution channel that launches the TCL Solar brand in Ireland and significantly strengthens our presence in the UK, while re-establishing a strong presence for the SunPower brand in Ireland. "Failte Solar is a key partner in our regional expansion," said Steven Zhang, GM at TCL SunPower Global. "Their deep installer network, strong local relationships and market insight, and operational expertise give us the reach and agility to accelerate our growth across Ireland and the UK with the TCL Solar product line. Additionally, Failte Solar will operate as our local exclusive Irish partner and bring SunPower solutions to Irish customers. Together, we're building a model that blends trusted technology and global innovation with local execution, exactly what's needed to lead in two of Europe's most dynamic solar markets."

"We're proud to partner with TCL SunPower Global to bring their innovative solar technologies to installers and customers across Ireland and the UK," said Mark Shinners, CEO at Failte Solar. "As the largest Solar equipment solutions distributor in Ireland together with a rapidly growing presence in the UK market, Failte Solar is well equipped to deliver fast, reliable access to high-performance solar solutions through our strong installer network with over 250,000 square feet of warehousing capacity. This partnership strengthens our offering and positions us to meet growing demand with speed, scale, and service excellence."

The partnership reflects TCL SunPower's and commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition across Europe by making high-performance solar solutions more accessible to installers and homeowners alike.

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading player in the solar energy space, committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. We integrate advanced technology, vertical manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to support the transition to clean energy. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, we pioneer next-generation solar technologies that empower individuals, organizations, and entire regions to shape a cleaner energy future. TCL SunPower Global brings to market two dedicated product brands: TCL Solar, focused on high-efficiency solar panels, and SunPower, offering integrated energy solutions. Together, they address the diverse needs of the global solar market, from residential rooftops to commercial installations and large-scale utility projects. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and on LinkedIn.

About Failte Solar

https://failtesolar.com

