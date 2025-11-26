Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025
WKN: LYX0CA | ISIN: FR0010527275 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM8
Tradegate
26.11.25 | 09:59
68,37 Euro
+0,26 % +0,18
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,3068,3310:27
68,2768,3210:27
Dow Jones News
26.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
107 Leser
Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) 
Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
26-Nov-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.1233 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23253189 
 
CODE: WATL LN 
 
ISIN: FR0010527275 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     WATL LN 
LEI Code:   9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 
Sequence No.: 409405 
EQS News ID:  2235976 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235976&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
