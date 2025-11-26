Value, recommerce, and delivery reliability are shaping 2025's Black Friday and Christmas shopping across all generations

A new survey from ShipStation, the leading shipping and logistics solution, found that 87% of UK consumers changed their shopping habits in the past year as a result of the current economic climate. As Black Friday and Christmas 2025 approaches, ShipStation's research reveals that shoppers are increasingly searching for discounts, shopping second-hand, and looking online for new brands with better value, highlighting a retail environment where convenience and affordability are key.

Second-Hand Shopping Gains Momentum

As shoppers adapt their habits to rising living costs, many are turning to recommerce options to stretch their budgets. Nearly nine in ten consumers now buy second-hand items in some form, highlighting how pre-owned products are becoming a mainstream part of the UK shopping landscape. Overall, 23% of consumers report buying and selling second-hand more frequently than last year, suggesting that recommerce is not just a casual trend, but an increasingly deliberate strategy to save money.

Looking at generational discrepancies, younger age groups are leading the charge with recommerce. Gen Z is particularly active, with 31% buying and selling recommerce products more often this year. Millennials are also embracing this trend, with 28% stating they also buy and sell second-hand products more frequently. Baby Boomers, by contrast, are slower to shift, with 53% reporting no change in their second-hand buying habits.

"Consumers are making deliberate choices to stretch their budgets and find value in pre-owned products," said Kelly Vincent, Chief Product Officer at Auctane, ShipStation's parent company. "Retailers that embrace recommerce and dependable fulfilment will resonate with shoppers while standing out this peak season."

Delivery Decisions Make or Break Purchases

Delivery continues to be a decisive factor for UK shoppers, influencing whether they complete a purchase or abandon their basket. High fees are the leading deterrent, with 61% saying they would avoid a retailer because of costly shipping. Late or delayed deliveries are also a major frustration, affecting nearly half of shoppers, while 30% are concerned about poor tracking and lack of delivery updates.

Younger shoppers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are more flexible: over a third of each group say they are willing to pay extra for faster or more reliable delivery, valuing speed and certainty. By contrast, Baby Boomers and Gen X remain highly cost-conscious, with 43% of Baby Boomers unwilling to pay anything for speed and almost 40% of Gen X preferring the cheapest delivery option regardless of speed. This generational divide highlights the balancing act retailers face: offering dependable, fast delivery without alienating price-sensitive shoppers.

Peak Season Spending Trends

While most consumers have changed their shopping habits, their peak season spending plans remain balanced. Around 35% of shoppers expect to keep budgets steady, 25% anticipate a moderate increase, and 21% foresee a moderate decrease. Baby Boomers are the most consistent spenders, while Gen Z and Millennials show more variability, reflecting cautious optimism.

Consumers remain highly motivated by value. More than two-thirds (67%) say lower prices or better discounts are the most influential factors when choosing between major ecommerce platforms and smaller retailers. Nearly 40% also emphasise the importance of smooth payment and returns, signalling that convenience and trust are critical. Reliability in delivery and a seamless experience from checkout to doorstep are increasingly decisive, particularly for younger consumers balancing value with speed and certainty.

"Delivery has become more than a logistical step, it's a key part of the shopping experience," added Kelly Vincent. "With shoppers entering this peak season more selective than ever, prioritising value, reliable delivery and a smooth shopping journey, retailers that combine speed, transparency and competitive pricing will capture sales and build long-term loyalty."

