Norway-based technology leader in industrial heat pumps, Enerin AS, has raised €15 million in an oversubscribed Series A led by Climentum Capital, The Footprint Firm, Johnson Controls and Move Energy.

The investment marks Enerin's transition from technology pioneer to serial production. Proceeds will expand commercial and manufacturing operations, and accelerate next-generation development.

Johnson Controls' participation provides strategic validation and global reach from one of the world's leading providers of energy systems.

Enerin, a technology leader in high-temperature heat pumps, has raised €15 million (NOK 180 million) in a Series A led by Climentum Capital, The Footprint Firm, Johnson Controls and Move Energy, with participation from PSV Hafnium and Momentum.

"This investment marks our shift from pioneering to full industrialisation, bringing proven high-temperature technology from Norway to industries worldwide," said Arne Høeg, Founder and CEO of Enerin.

"Industrial companies are ready to decarbonise high-temperature heat, but the mass market has lacked simple, profitable solutions that fit everyday operations."

Replacing fossil-fuelled industrial boilers responsible for nearly 20% of global CO2 emissions remains one of the toughest challenges in the energy transition, largely because conventional heat pumps can't cope with the sector's highly variable process conditions and high temperatures.

Enerin's modular, flexible and standardised system removes such barriers by adapting automatically to factory conditions while delivering heat up to 250°C, providing a scalable path to decarbonise.

"Today, customers care first about economics. HoegTemp makes clean industrial heating profitable compared to gas boilers, reducing energy use by 50-70 percent," said Høeg.

"Because our automated system adapts to varying process conditions, it allows factories to decarbonize without redesigning operations. This flexibility, and standardisation is what finally makes clean industrial heat available and profitable at scale."

From tech pioneer to global scale

HoegTemp has been piloted by blue-chip companies in the pharmaceutical and animal-feed sectors, with early adopters GE Healthcare, Pelagia and IVAR IKS Biogas. Separately, it has been recognized by the New York State as a Finalist for the $10 million Empire Technology Prize to decarbonise clean-heating applications.

The Series A enables Enerin to move from bespoke manufacturing to serial production of its standardised modules.

"Securing an oversubscribed international Series A in the current market demonstrates strong confidence in both our technology and the team's ability to leverage our repeatable, standardized configuration to scale globally," said Henrik Ree Eriksen, CFO of Enerin.

"Having Johnson Controls together with leading European VCs as investors is a powerful validation of what Enerin is building," said Raymond Carlsen, Chair of Enerin and former CEO of Scatec ASA.

About ENERIN AS

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Asker, Norway, Enerin develops and manufactures HoegTemp high-temperature heat pumps based on the Stirling cycle. The system delivers up to 250°C steam or hot water with exceptional efficiency, temperature range and control, enabling profitable decarbonisation of heat and steam processes at scale.

