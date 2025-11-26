RoboForex Ltd: RoboForex Unveils Upgraded Copy Trading Service

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial broker RoboForex has unveiled its upgraded Copy Trading Service, which evolved from the CopyFX platform and is now seamlessly integrated into the company's core ecosystem.

The revamped Copy Trading Service introduces a range of improvements designed to make it easier to discover, analyse, and share trading strategies, while maintaining all the functionality familiar to existing users. Key upgrades include a unified public strategy rating system spanning MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and R StocksTrader, along with an enhanced Copy Trading Partner Program. Together, these innovations mark a decisive step towards a more user-friendly and intuitive copy trading environment.

Public and unified strategy rating

The trading industry is known for its diverse platform landscape, often creating barriers for newcomers. The latest improvements by RoboForex are designed to strike a balance between user simplicity and the versatility of the platforms on which strategies are run.

The new public rating allows even unregistered users to explore and share strategies easily. This unified rating integrates all strategies from traders using MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or R StocksTrader platforms, enabling users to focus on performance and simplify strategy comparison and decision-making. The intuitive interface also offers a comprehensive range of parameters, allowing experienced users to make more informed decisions.

"At RoboForex, our mission has always been to simplify the complex," said Douglas Abreu, Regional Operations Manager at RoboForex. "Investors shouldn't waste time figuring out platforms - they should be able to find and follow the best-performing strategies instantly. With these updates, we aim to make every second of interaction with our service as efficient and effortless as possible."

Existing clients will retain all their current functionality while gaining access to new features that further enhance their trading experience.

Updated Copy Trading Partner Program

The updated Copy Trading Partner Program enables individuals to earn commissions by promoting a chosen trader's strategy and attracting new users - without needing to be traders themselves. Traders share a portion of their commission from investors with Copy Partners, thereby recognising their contribution to expanding the reach of their strategies among new investors.

As part of the enhanced Copy Partner Program, partners can attract clients to the copy strategies on both MT4 and MT5 - the industry's most widely used platforms. This makes the program more convenient and efficient to use, as it now supports both platforms. The addition of the Copy Partner Program for MT5 was a recent enhancement implemented in response to strong client demand.

About Copy Trading Service

The RoboForex Copy Trading Service is a powerful platform that connects successful traders with investors who wish to automatically replicate their strategies. Traders benefit by earning commissions from their subscribers' profits, while investors can easily browse a unified public strategy rating to find and instantly copy strategies aligned with their goals.

Initially launched in 2012 as CopyFX, the Copy Trading Service has grown into a trusted platform for millions of traders and investors. The key features that make RoboForex's Copy Trading Service especially attractive to clients include:

Unified public strategy rating - lets investors review trader performance across MT4, MT5, and R StocksTrader.

Cent accounts - allow traders to test more strategies and enable investors to start copying with lower thresholds.

Flexible commission system - offering a performance fee (up to 50%), a subscription fee, or even the option to share the strategy without any commission.

With these tools, RoboForex empowers users to trade and invest smarter - with simplicity, transparency, and confidence.

Learn more at roboforex.com/copy-trading/copy-top-strategies/.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company that delivers brokerage services, providing traders in financial markets with access to its proprietary and industry-leading trading terminals. RoboForex Ltd operates under brokerage license number FSC 000138/32.

View more detailed information about the Company's products and activities on the official website roboforex.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831794/RoboForex_Copy_Trading_Service.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575771/RoboForex_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboforex-unveils-upgraded-copy-trading-service-302626571.html