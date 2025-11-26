Valmet Oyj: Valmet supports Wuzhou Special Paper's transition to recycled board grades with a complete paper machine conversion rebuild

Valmet Oyj's press release, November 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuzhou Special Paper has selected Valmet to rebuild their paper machine and supply two winders for their mill in Hubei, China. The target of the investment is to convert their recently relocated paper machine to recycled fluting and liner grades. The grade conversion will extend the lifecycle of the originally Valmet-manufactured machine while simultaneously increasing Wuzhou Special Paper's production capacity. The start-up is scheduled for the beginning of 2027.

"This investment marks a significant step forward in our strategy to expand capacity and strengthen our position in the packaging market. The relocation and conversion of the paper machine allow us to utilize and leverage the already proven technology securing the machine efficiency. As the original equipment supplier, Valmet provides solutions that meet Wuzhou's product quality targets and maximize investment savings. Over the past few years, we have also invested in several other key technologies from Valmet. We value the strong and active relationship we have built with Valmet and look forward to continuing our collaboration," says Zhang Yanchen, Deputy General Manager, Wuzhou Special Paper.

With this order Valmet demonstrates its commitment to transforming industries towards a regenerative tomorrow by supporting the bio-based packaging material production with advanced technologies and services.

"We are proud to support Wuzhou Special Paper in this exceptional rebuild project, which not only extends the lifecycle of existing machinery but also sets a new benchmark in the industry. Once completed, the machine will be the widest containerboard machine in China, with an impressive wire width of 11.3 meters. This project reflects the strength of our long-standing and active relationship with Wuzhou, who has repeatedly chosen Valmet to supply rebuilds and new winders in recent years," says Pekka Tolvanen, Sales Manager, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter of 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed. This new order follows Wuzhou Special Paper's previous winder orders, announced in July 2024 and March 2025.

Technical highlights of the delivery

The Valmet-supplied grade conversion rebuild will include:

New layering headbox with dilution profiler, rebuild of forming section with shoe and blade technology and rebuild of press section to secure the quality parameters of the containerboard and improve machine runnability.

New film sizer to secure end product strength and quality properties.

Two extra-wide state-of-the-art winders to ensure high-quality winding and capacity targets of the board machine.

New machine control system for the whole board machine to ensure seamless functionality across the entire line.

The operation of the machine is supported by spare parts packages and data connectivity to ensure the line performance and production efficiency.

About the customer

Founded in 2008, Wuzhou Special Paper Group Co., Ltd. located in Quzhou City, China, is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of special paper. Their offering includes food wrapping paper, glassine paper, tracing paper, transfer printing paper, and special fine paper. The company is one of China's largest manufacturers of glassine paper and tracing paper.

