Enento Group Oyj: Teppo Paavola appointed as CEO of Enento Group

Enento Group Plc | Inside Information | November 26, 2025 at 09:30:00 EET

Enento Group Plc's Board of Directors has appointed Teppo Paavola (born 1967) as the new Chief Executive Officer of Enento Group. He will start in the position on 7 January 2026. Paavola will succeed interim CEO Elina Stråhlman, who will continue in her role as the company's CFO.

Teppo Paavola brings deep experience in financial technology, digital transformation and international growth, having held senior leadership and board roles in several global companies.

Most recently, Paavola served as Chief Digital Officer at the Adecco Group (2019-2024). From 2014 to 2018, he was Chief Development Officer and General Manager for New Digital Businesses at BBVA, where he led global innovation and digital business. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at PayPal and Nokia, among other international technology and financial services firms. Paavola holds a master's degree in economics and an MBA from INSEAD.

Teppo Paavola says: "Enento Group has a strong foundation as a trusted Nordic provider of business and consumer information. The company's ambition to accelerate growth through new services, broader customer segments and a strengthened role across the credit information value chain is both clear and compelling. I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead Enento at this important stage. I look forward to working with Enento's talented teams to drive innovation, deepen customer value and further develop our offering across the Nordics. Enento plays a vital role in supporting trust, transparency and a sustainable economy, and I am proud to join a company that enables smarter decisions for businesses and society."

Veli-Matti Mattila, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented on the appointment: "On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Teppo Paavola as Enento Group's next CEO. Teppo brings a unique combination of financial technology expertise, transformational leadership and international experience, complemented by active board roles in leading European companies. His background aligns strongly with Enento's long-term strategy of strengthening our digital capabilities, strengthening our Nordic market position and expanding our service offering to customers across sectors. The Board is confident that Teppo's leadership will support Enento's next phase of growth. We would also like to warmly thank Elina Stråhlman for her committed and successful work as interim CEO during this transition period."

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 380 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2024 was 150,4 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

Image Attachments

Paavola Horizontal 01