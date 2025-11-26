Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
26.11.25 | 08:53
10,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,95010,00010:41
9,95010,00010:41
PR Newswire
26.11.2025 10:30 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

26 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.346231

4.407339

7.753570

34227445

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.804460

4.594799

7.399259

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMWC6P49

14771037

3.346231

Sub Total 8.A

14771037

3.346231%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Depository Receipts

43800

0.009922

Right to recall shares lent out

3

0.000000

Sub Total 8.B1

43803

0.009922%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2025

02/12/2025

Cash

63174

0.014306

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/01/2026

16/01/2026

Cash

31321

0.007095

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/01/2026

20/01/2026

Cash

809

0.000183

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/02/2026

09/02/2026

Cash

56976

0.012907

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/02/2026

10/02/2026

Cash

214800

0.048658

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/02/2026

11/02/2026

Cash

600720

0.136080

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/02/2026

23/02/2026

Cash

222092

0.050313

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/03/2026

02/03/2026

Cash

541981

0.122775

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/03/2026

03/03/2026

Cash

96243

0.021790

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/03/2026

06/03/2026

Cash

114

0.000020

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/03/2026

11/03/2026

Cash

47420

0.010736

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/03/2026

18/03/2026

Cash

20149

0.004564

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/03/2026

23/03/2026

Cash

23000

0.005210

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/03/2026

25/03/2026

Cash

4711

0.001067

Cash-settled Equity Swap

01/04/2026

01/04/2026

Cash

38395

0.008684

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/04/2026

02/04/2026

Cash

23603

0.005338

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/04/2026

09/04/2026

Cash

23079

0.005228

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/04/2026

15/04/2026

Cash

364

0.000082

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/04/2026

28/04/2026

Cash

39198

0.008880

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/04/2026

30/04/2026

Cash

49

0.000011

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/05/2026

08/05/2026

Cash

378705

0.085784

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/05/2026

13/05/2026

Cash

6274

0.001420

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/05/2026

28/05/2026

Cash

22

0.000004

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/05/2026

29/05/2026

Cash

178658

0.040474

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/06/2026

10/06/2026

Cash

44283

0.010032

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/06/2026

17/06/2026

Cash

9990

0.002261

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/06/2026

24/06/2026

Cash

5042

0.001141

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/07/2026

08/07/2026

Cash

23996

0.005436

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/07/2026

14/07/2026

Cash

4337

0.000981

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/08/2026

12/08/2026

Cash

141435

0.032039

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2026

19/08/2026

Cash

18370

0.004158

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/09/2026

02/09/2026

Cash

654

0.000147

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/09/2026

07/09/2026

Cash

5174680

1.172298

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/09/2026

08/09/2026

Cash

398820

0.090325

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/09/2026

18/09/2026

Cash

85264

0.019316

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/09/2026

23/09/2026

Cash

87290

0.019775

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2026

02/10/2026

Cash

262827

0.059527

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2026

08/10/2026

Cash

3615

0.000814

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/10/2026

15/10/2026

Cash

69461

0.015721

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/10/2026

16/10/2026

Cash

163042

0.036936

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/11/2026

03/11/2026

Cash

7675427

1.738726

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/11/2026

05/11/2026

Cash

3998

0.000905

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/11/2026

12/11/2026

Cash

11185

0.002533

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/11/2026

25/11/2026

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/11/2026

26/11/2026

Cash

79137

0.017924

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/11/2026

27/11/2026

Cash

6189

0.001397

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2026

02/12/2026

Cash

221912

0.050246

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2026

03/12/2026

Cash

15552

0.003523

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/12/2026

07/12/2026

Cash

1520

0.000344

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/12/2026

10/12/2026

Cash

2305

0.000515

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/12/2026

16/12/2026

Cash

100428

0.022726

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/12/2026

17/12/2026

Cash

167973

0.038052

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/12/2026

22/12/2026

Cash

5944

0.001337

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/12/2026

23/12/2026

Cash

1365010

0.309235

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/12/2026

24/12/2026

Cash

37608

0.008517

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/01/2027

05/01/2027

Cash

932

0.000208

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/01/2027

06/01/2027

Cash

27305

0.006185

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/04/2027

07/04/2027

Cash

91938

0.020827

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/06/2027

02/06/2027

Cash

9990

0.002261

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/05/2028

30/05/2028

Cash

35473

0.008034

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/06/2029

04/06/2029

Cash

17211

0.003897

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2030

22/05/2030

Cash

12391

0.002805

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2030

02/07/2030

Cash

45932

0.010402

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/07/2035

13/07/2035

Cash

27756

0.006285

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/07/2035

19/07/2035

Cash

81754

0.018520

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/09/2035

28/09/2035

Cash

13584

0.003074

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/10/2035

11/10/2035

Cash

338

0.000076

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/10/2035

25/10/2035

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/11/2035

08/11/2035

Cash

12057

0.002728

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/11/2035

09/11/2035

Cash

28981

0.006558

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/11/2035

22/11/2035

Cash

71334

0.016145

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/11/2035

26/11/2035

Cash

314

0.000070

Sub Total 8.B2

19412605

4.397417%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

3.213447

4.328817

7.542264%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

25-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.