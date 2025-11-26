Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
26 November 2025
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMWC6P49
Issuer Name
MONDI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Nov-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
25-Nov-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.346231
4.407339
7.753570
34227445
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.804460
4.594799
7.399259
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMWC6P49
14771037
3.346231
Sub Total 8.A
14771037
3.346231%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Depository Receipts
43800
0.009922
Right to recall shares lent out
3
0.000000
Sub Total 8.B1
43803
0.009922%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
63174
0.014306
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/01/2026
16/01/2026
Cash
31321
0.007095
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/01/2026
20/01/2026
Cash
809
0.000183
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/02/2026
09/02/2026
Cash
56976
0.012907
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/02/2026
10/02/2026
Cash
214800
0.048658
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/02/2026
11/02/2026
Cash
600720
0.136080
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/02/2026
23/02/2026
Cash
222092
0.050313
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2026
02/03/2026
Cash
541981
0.122775
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
96243
0.021790
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/03/2026
06/03/2026
Cash
114
0.000020
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/03/2026
11/03/2026
Cash
47420
0.010736
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
20149
0.004564
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/03/2026
23/03/2026
Cash
23000
0.005210
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/03/2026
25/03/2026
Cash
4711
0.001067
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
38395
0.008684
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
23603
0.005338
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/04/2026
09/04/2026
Cash
23079
0.005228
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/04/2026
15/04/2026
Cash
364
0.000082
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/04/2026
28/04/2026
Cash
39198
0.008880
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/04/2026
30/04/2026
Cash
49
0.000011
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/05/2026
08/05/2026
Cash
378705
0.085784
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/05/2026
13/05/2026
Cash
6274
0.001420
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/05/2026
28/05/2026
Cash
22
0.000004
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/05/2026
29/05/2026
Cash
178658
0.040474
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/06/2026
10/06/2026
Cash
44283
0.010032
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2026
17/06/2026
Cash
9990
0.002261
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/06/2026
24/06/2026
Cash
5042
0.001141
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/07/2026
08/07/2026
Cash
23996
0.005436
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/07/2026
14/07/2026
Cash
4337
0.000981
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/08/2026
12/08/2026
Cash
141435
0.032039
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2026
19/08/2026
Cash
18370
0.004158
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/09/2026
02/09/2026
Cash
654
0.000147
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/09/2026
07/09/2026
Cash
5174680
1.172298
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2026
08/09/2026
Cash
398820
0.090325
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2026
18/09/2026
Cash
85264
0.019316
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/09/2026
23/09/2026
Cash
87290
0.019775
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2026
02/10/2026
Cash
262827
0.059527
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2026
08/10/2026
Cash
3615
0.000814
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/10/2026
15/10/2026
Cash
69461
0.015721
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/10/2026
16/10/2026
Cash
163042
0.036936
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/11/2026
03/11/2026
Cash
7675427
1.738726
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/11/2026
05/11/2026
Cash
3998
0.000905
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/11/2026
12/11/2026
Cash
11185
0.002533
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/11/2026
25/11/2026
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/11/2026
26/11/2026
Cash
79137
0.017924
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/11/2026
27/11/2026
Cash
6189
0.001397
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2026
02/12/2026
Cash
221912
0.050246
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2026
03/12/2026
Cash
15552
0.003523
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/12/2026
07/12/2026
Cash
1520
0.000344
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/12/2026
10/12/2026
Cash
2305
0.000515
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/12/2026
16/12/2026
Cash
100428
0.022726
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2026
17/12/2026
Cash
167973
0.038052
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/12/2026
22/12/2026
Cash
5944
0.001337
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/12/2026
23/12/2026
Cash
1365010
0.309235
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/12/2026
24/12/2026
Cash
37608
0.008517
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/01/2027
05/01/2027
Cash
932
0.000208
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/01/2027
06/01/2027
Cash
27305
0.006185
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/04/2027
07/04/2027
Cash
91938
0.020827
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/06/2027
02/06/2027
Cash
9990
0.002261
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
35473
0.008034
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/06/2029
04/06/2029
Cash
17211
0.003897
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2030
22/05/2030
Cash
12391
0.002805
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2030
02/07/2030
Cash
45932
0.010402
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/07/2035
13/07/2035
Cash
27756
0.006285
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/07/2035
19/07/2035
Cash
81754
0.018520
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/09/2035
28/09/2035
Cash
13584
0.003074
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/10/2035
11/10/2035
Cash
338
0.000076
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/10/2035
25/10/2035
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/11/2035
08/11/2035
Cash
12057
0.002728
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/11/2035
09/11/2035
Cash
28981
0.006558
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/11/2035
22/11/2035
Cash
71334
0.016145
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/11/2035
26/11/2035
Cash
314
0.000070
Sub Total 8.B2
19412605
4.397417%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
3.213447
4.328817
7.542264%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
25-Nov-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA