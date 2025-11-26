Verisure plc: Verisure reports results for Q3 2025

Period 1st July to 30th September 2025 (Growth rates shown in constant currency ("cc") unless otherwise stated)

In Q3, Verisure delivered another strong operating and financial performance.

• New installations +214k, +5.2% y/y.

• ARR €3,292m, +10.2% y/y.

• Adjusted EBIT €250m, +17.1% growth y/y.

• Adjusted EBIT margin 26.8%, up 165bps y/y.

Verisure remains on track to deliver against our mid-term guidance.

• 2025 ARR outlook above 12% - above 10% organic growth plus around 2% from acquisition in Mexico.

• Full year 2025 Adjusted EBIT expected at €940-950m.

• Successful €3.4bn re-financing with pricing ahead of expectations, alongside three-notch rating upgrade from Moody's (to Ba1) & S&P Global (to BB+).

• Debt reduced by over €2.7bn following IPO completion; proforma leverage confirmed at 3.0x.

• Acquisition in Mexico complete end October, adding around 125,000 high-quality customers.

• Cost transformation plans well on track - good progress on first-time resolution, digital solutions and introduction of AI-based tools.

Third Quarter Year-to-date All figures €'m unless stated Q3 2025 Q3 2024 y/y y/y cc 9m 2025 9m 2024 y/y y/y cc Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) 3,291.8 3,003.4 9.6% 10.2% 3,320.6 3,015.2 10.1% 10.7% Revenue 933.0 854.3 9.2% 9.9% 2,780.7 2,537.8 9.6% 10.2% Adjusted EBITDA 442.6 396.5 11.6% 11.6% 1,287.4 1,152.2 11.7% 11.7% Adjusted EBIT 250.3 212.6 17.7% 17.1% 716.9 623.5 15.0% 14.3% Adjusted EBIT Margin 26.8% 24.9% +194 bps +165bps 25.8% 24.6% +121 bps +94 bps Adjusted EPS, basic - Proforma €0.09 €0.07 17.8% 20.7% €0.23 €0.18 28.6% 36.4%

CEO Austin Lally commented: "In the third quarter 214,000 new families and small businesses placed their trust in us to protect what matters most. As we closed Q3, our customer portfolio was over 5.9m, up 8% year over year. The recent completion of our acquisition in Mexico takes total customers past 6m, and we are now market leader in 14 of our 18 markets.

We see significant growth opportunities ahead. Our tried and tested playbook continues to strengthen our competitive advantage, and we are consistently increasing our market share.

Following the successful completion of our IPO, we've made a strong start to public market life. We look forward with confidence as we compound portfolio growth and margin enhancement."

Outlook

• We remain confident in our medium-term outlook as we continue to compound growth against the backdrop of a large, growing addressable market.

• We expect 2025 ARR above 12% (above 10% organic plus around 2% acquisition in Mexico) and Adjusted EBIT of €940-950m.

• We remain on track to deliver our mid-term guidance of ~10% ARR growth and progressive expansion in our Adjusted EBIT margin to 30% over the long term.

