Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
WKN: 893079 | ISIN: FI0009004824 | Ticker-Symbol: KEM
26.11.2025 07:30 Uhr
Kemira Oyj: Changes in the Kemira Oyj's Group Leadership Team: Tuomas Mäkipeska to start as Chief Financial Officer on April 1, 2026

Kemira Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, November 26, 2025, at 8.30 am (EET)

Kemira appointed Tuomas Mäkipeska Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team on October 23, 2025. His start date has now been specified, and he will assume his new role on April 1, 2026.

As announced earlier, Kemira's current Chief Financial Officer Petri Castrén will leave the company by the end of the first quarter in 2026. To ensure a smooth handover of the CFO duties, Tuomas Mäkipeska will join Kemira on March 1, 2026, and will work together with Petri Castrén until he assumes his new role in the beginning of April.

In addition, as announced earlier, Eeva Salonen, Executive Vice President, People & Culture, will retire from Kemira. She will leave the company on November 30, 2025. Ulrika Dunker, who was appointed Executive Vice President, People & Culture, and a member of the Kemira Group Leadership Team earlier this year, will assume her new role on January 1, 2026, as announced earlier. Until then, Kemira's President and CEO, Antti Salminen, will act as the Interim Executive Vice President, People & Culture.

For more information please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Terhi Kivinen, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +358 40 848 4001
terhi.kivinen@kemira.com

Kiira Fröberg, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 760 4258
kiira.froberg@kemira.com

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. We deliver tailored products and services to improve the product quality, processes, and resource efficiency of our diverse range of customers. Our focus is on water treatment, as well as on fiber and renewable solutions - enabling sustainability transformation for our customers. In 2024, Kemira reported annual revenue of EUR 2.9 billion with a global team of some 4,700 colleagues. Kemira is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki www.kemira.com


