Researchers in the United States have developed a photonic curing technique using laser sintering to rapidly heat and cure copper pastes on temperature-sensitive solar cell substrates without causing thermal stress. The process purportedly produces dense, low-porosity Cu layers with strong adhesion to indium tin oxide, achieving low bulk and contact resistivity.Researchers from the University of Central Florida in the United States have developed a photonic curing technique that reportedly improves the copper (Cu) metallization of solar cells by reducing Cu oxidation. "We have already advanced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...