India installed 4.9 GW of rooftop solar capacity in the first nine months of 2025, including 2.1 GW in the third quarter, with cumulative capacity reaching 18.6 GW, according to Mercom India.From pv magazine India India added a record 4.9 GW of rooftop solar capacity in the first nine months of calendar year 2025, around 157% up year over year from 1.9 GW installed in the same period of 2024. With this, the nation reached 18.6 GW of cumulative rooftop solar capacity as of Sept. 30, 2025, according to Mercom India's Q3 2025 India Rooftop Solar Market Report. India installed 2.1 GW of rooftop solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...