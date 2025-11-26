The company Chessnut, a specialist in next-generation smart chessboards, unveils its flagship model in Europe: the Chessnut Evo, a connected board that combines design, embedded artificial intelligence, and an immersive playing experience.

https://youtu.be/0SX3p-7VmKw

A Board Designed for Modern Players

The Chessnut Evo is aimed at chess enthusiasts who want to blend the elegance of a living room board with the power of a digital tool. Its integrated 12.3-inch touchscreen (1920×720) displays moves, analyses, and visual aids in real-time. Thanks to its complete piece recognition, configurations are executed instantly: simply place the pieces on the board to start playing.

AI Training in a Human Style

Equipped with an octa-core processor and a dedicated NPU for artificial intelligence, the Chessnut Evo offers a more natural learning experience. Its MAIA-type AI, inspired by human playing styles, allows players to progress by reproducing realistic patterns rather than purely computational responses.

Connectivity and Universal Compatibility

The board allows for online play via Lichess and Chess.com, directly from its Android 11 interface or through the Chessnut Bridge app. Its constantly evolving software ecosystem also provides firmware updates and new analysis features, enhancing the product's longevity.

https://youtu.be/KV7yCd10Szc

https://youtu.be/PFrrbcMyAe8

Verdict

According to Mickaël Cailleau, author of the website Échecs au Roi, the Chessnut Evo "embodies a new generation of electronic chessboards: a true personal coach that combines AI, visual comfort, and full connectivity. It is currently the most advanced solution for training and playing online without an external screen."

About Chessnut

Founded by a team of engineers passionate about chess and AI, Chessnut develops smart chessboards designed to make the game more accessible, interactive, and immersive. Its range-from the portable Chessnut Air+ to the high-end Evo model-pushes the boundaries of technology-assisted play while respecting the traditional spirit of chess.

