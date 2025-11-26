Apple vs. Samsung - iPhone neuer Marktführer?
© 2025 Der Aktionär TV
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|240,30
|240,45
|11:54
|240,30
|240,55
|11:55
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:31
|T-Mobile will give you a free iPhone 17, iPad, and Apple Watch right now - how the deal works
|11:18
|Apple iPad mini OLED: In einem Jahr steht ein gewaltiger Schritt an
|11:15
|Apple stößt Samsung vom Smartphone-Thron: Apple wird in diesem Jahr Samsung vom Spitzenplatz beim Smartphone-Absatz ...
|11:15
|Shopping for a New iPhone or Android Phone? Read This Before You Buy
|11:09
|Gegen Übelkeit im Auto oder der Bahn: So einfach hilft euer iPhone bei Motion Sickness
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:37
|Nach 4 Wochen Wartezeit: Samsung behebt kritisches Problem mit OneUI-Update
|11:15
|Apple stößt Samsung vom Smartphone-Thron: Apple wird in diesem Jahr Samsung vom Spitzenplatz beim Smartphone-Absatz ...
|10:51
|Apple vs. Samsung - iPhone neuer Marktführer?
|Apple vs. Samsung - iPhone neuer Marktführer
► Artikel lesen
|10:10
|Chinesischer Auftrag hilft Samsungs 2-Nanometer-Plänen: Samsung hat dringend benötigte Großaufträge ...
|09:55
|Samsungs Preiskracher noch günstiger: Unser Test zeigt, warum sich das Galaxy A17 5G jetzt lohnt
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|APPLE INC
|240,30
|+0,36 %
|SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A
|1.495,00
|+3,10 %