LONGi Solar: LONGi Enters Energy Storage Market, Redefining Industry Standards with "Ultimate Safety"

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi officially announced its entry into the storage sector with the launch of the LONGi Energy Storage One-Stop Solution. This marks LONGi's strategic evolution from a global photovoltaic leader to an integrated "Solar-Storage-Hydrogen" comprehensive energy solution provider.

From "Solar" to "Solar-Storage-Hydrogen:" Building a "Stability Triangle" Energy Framework

During the launch, Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, introduced the "Stability Triangle" energy framework centered on solar, energy storage, and hydrogen energy. "Solar is the creator of clean energy, energy storage is the stabilizer of the power system, and hydrogen is the regulator that balances it all. The synergy of these three will build a truly widespread, highly resilient, and affordable zero-carbon energy system," stated Mr. She.

Currently LONGi possesses leading technologies in PV and hydrogen, this expansion into energy storage signifies the further enhancement of LONGi's strategic layout, fully forming a closed-loop across the entire "Solar-Storage-Hydrogen" value chain.

Breaking New Ground with "Ultimate Safety:" Reshaping the Logic of Competition in Energy Storage

"The current development stage of the energy storage industry is very similar to the early days of solar - confidence-driven rapid growth, but also bringing disorderly competition. The future dimension of competition in energy storage has evolved from 'having the technology' to 'value reliability,'" Dennis She pointed out. "Safety, reliability, and stability are the yardsticks for measuring energy storage solutions and are also the cornerstone for winning the long-term trust of the market and customers," he emphasized.

To uphold the value proposition of "Ultimate Safety," LONGi has chosen to engage in deep collaboration with PotisEdge, an expert in energy storage safety. Adhering to a three-pillar technical architecture of "intrinsic safety, active defense, and intelligent early warning," and through its fully self-developed "5S" energy storage system with unique BMS and iCCS designs, PotisEdge has maintained a safety record of "zero thermal runaway" incidents across more than 12 GWh of cumulative energy storage and power battery systems over the past decade. This will provide solid technical support for LONGi's energy storage solutions.

Establishing the First Solar-Storage Technology Innovation Center in Europe

LONGi announced the establishment of its first Solar-Storage Technology Innovation Center (Center of Excellence) in Europe. This center will integrate core functions including project consulting, technical training, O&M support, and spare parts services, providing European customers with rapid-response, full-lifecycle localized professional services.

"Europe's urgent need for energy transition and its mature market mechanisms provide an ideal platform for practicing integrated 'Solar-Storage-Hydrogen' solutions," Mr. She stated. The LONGi Energy Storage Solution will be deployed first in key markets such as the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, helping utilities and power companies build smarter and more efficient clean energy systems.

