Nickyl Raithatha to join as Group CEO

Pekka Rantala to remain on Board as Non-Executive Chair

Epassi Group, a European leader in digital employee benefits technology, today announced that Nickyl Raithatha will join as Chief Executive Officer. Nickyl will assume the role in 2026. Pekka Rantala, who has served as CEO since September 2019, will remain on the Board as Non-Executive Chair.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251126015983/en/

Pekka Rantala and Nickyl Raithatha

Over the past six years, Epassi Group has evolved from a Nordic success story into one of Europe's leading SaaS employee benefits and wellbeing platforms. The company has expanded both its geographic footprint as well as its product portfolio, driven by a powerful combination of strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions, with backing from TA Associates and Warburg Pincus. Today it has a presence in ten countries and a team of 1,000 people. With net revenue expected to exceed €200 million in 2025, Epassi is redefining employee engagement across Europe combining SaaS technology and expertise with a comprehensive, one-stop portfolio of benefits and wellbeing solutions designed to support happier, healthier workplaces.

Nickyl Raithatha is an experienced technology leader with a strong track record of building and scaling digital-first businesses that harness powerful network effects across B2C, B2B, and marketplace ecosystems. He is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Moonpig Group, where he has overseen a period of substantial growth and expansion into new markets. During his tenure, the company quadrupled revenues to £350 million and increased EBITDA fivefold to £97 million, while extending its footprint from a UK-focused business to a global operation across five countries through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. He also led the company's successful £1.4 billion IPO on the London Stock Exchange and developed the talent and technology platform required to scale the business effectively.

Pekka Rantala, outgoing CEO of Epassi, said, "When I joined Epassi in 2019, we were a team of 68 people with €8 million in revenue, operating in Finland and Sweden. Today, we serve customers in ten European countries, with 67% of our revenue generated outside the Nordics, and have expanded our product portfolio. After more than six incredibly rewarding years, I've decided to transition from full-time operational roles and focus on non-operational and board activities. I am very excited and committed to continue serving Epassi from the Board."

"It has been a true privilege to lead Epassi and to work alongside such a talented and committed team of Epassians," he continued. "Together we've built a strong foundation for the future, and I could not be happier or prouder that it is exactly Nickyl who will continue to lead Epassi's remarkable growth journey. He brings impressive experience, strategic vision, and inspiring leadership to take Epassi through its next phase of growth."

Nickyl Raithatha, incoming CEO of Epassi, said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Epassi at such an exciting moment in its journey. The progress the team has made in building a multi-product, multi-geography business is remarkable and reflects both the strength of the people here and the ambition that drives the company forward. I'm looking forward to working with Pekka and everyone at Epassi as we accelerate our growth and build the leading digital employee benefits platform in Europe."

Notes to Editors

About Epassi

Founded in Helsinki in 2007, Epassi is a pioneering employee benefits technology provider and leading global multi-benefits platform with a strong presence in the Nordics, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and France. Epassi's innovative, unique and scalable solution combines all benefits into one mobile app-centric, user-friendly digital service, providing a digital marketplace for employee benefits.

Epassi Group serves more than 50,000 employers and their over 30 million employees, with a partner network of more than 100,000 service providers. Epassi is a leading fintech company, recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, and ranked 32nd on Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025 list. Epassi Group is backed by TA Associates and Warburg Pincus.

Epassi Boosting everyday well-being.

www.epassi.com

About Nickyl Raithatha

Nickyl Raithatha is an experienced technology leader with a strong track record of scaling digital-first businesses across B2C, B2B, and marketplace ecosystems. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Moonpig Group, where he led the company through a period of substantial growth and expansion into new markets. During his tenure, Moonpig quadrupled revenues and grew EBITDA fivefold, evolving from a UK-focused business into an international platform operating across five countries. In 2021, Nickyl led the successful £1.4bn IPO of Moonpig on the London Stock Exchange.

Before Moonpig, Nickyl founded and led Finery, an online British womenswear brand, and previously served as a Chief Executive Officer Ecommerce at Rocket Internet, supporting the growth of internet and technology businesses globally. Earlier in his career, he held VP roles in financial services at Goldman Sachs and Arrowgrass Capital Partners.

Nickyl holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251126015983/en/

Contacts:

Pekka Rantala

Group CEO

pekka.rantala@epassi.com

Alice Gibb

Director Europe Communications, Warburg Pincus

Alice.gibb@warburgpincus.com