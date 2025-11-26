Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB27.4 billion (US$3.8 billion)1

Quarterly deliveries reached 93,211 vehicles

BEIJING, China, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

Total deliveries for the third quarter of 2025 were 93,211 vehicles, representing a 39.0% year-over-year decrease.



2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 Deliveries 93,211 111,074 92,864 158,696 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 Deliveries 152,831 108,581 80,400 131,805

As of September 30, 2025, in China, the Company had 542 retail stores in 157 cities, 546 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities, and 3,420 super charging stations in operation equipped with 18,897 charging stalls.



Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

Vehicle sales were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 37.4% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 10.4% from RMB28.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025.





Vehicle margin was 15.5% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024 and 19.4% in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA, vehicle margin would have been 19.8% in the third quarter of 2025.





Total revenues were RMB27.4 billion (US$3.8 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 36.2% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 9.5% from RMB30.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.





Gross profit was RMB4.5 billion (US$627.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 51.6% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 26.3% from RMB6.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025.





Gross margin was 16.3% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024 and 20.1% in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA, gross margin would have been 20.4% in the third quarter of 2025.





Operating expenses were RMB5.6 billion (US$793.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 2.5% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 7.8% from RMB5.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.





Loss from operations was RMB1.2 billion (US$165.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.4 billion income from operations in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB827.0 million income from operations in the second quarter of 2025.





Operating margin was negative 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.7% in the second quarter of 2025.





Net loss was RMB624.4 million (US$87.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net income of RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB359.7 million (US$50.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025.





Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.62 (US$0.09) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.03 in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.36 (US$0.05) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.37 in the second quarter of 2025.





Net cash used in operating activities was RMB7.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB11.0 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB3.0 billion net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2025.





Free cash flow was negative RMB8.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and negative RMB3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data)

For the Three Months Ended % Change6

September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 41,323.8 28,885.1 25,867.1 (37.4)% (10.4)% Vehicle margin 20.9% 19.4% 15.5% (5.4)pts (3.9)pts Total revenues 42,874.2 30,245.6 27,364.7 (36.2)% (9.5)% Gross profit 9,224.7 6,067.0 4,469.0 (51.6)% (26.3)% Gross margin 21.5% 20.1% 16.3% (5.2)pts (3.8)pts Operating expenses (5,792.0) (5,240.0) (5,646.2) (2.5)% 7.8% Income/(Loss) from operations 3,432.7 827.0 (1,177.2) N/A N/A Operating margin 8.0% 2.7% (4.3)% (12.3)pts (7.0)pts Net income/(loss) 2,820.5 1,096.9 (624.4) N/A N/A Non-GAAP net income/(loss) 3,851.0 1,468.2 (359.7) N/A N/A Diluted net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 2.66 1.03 (0.62) N/A N/A Non-GAAP diluted net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 3.63 1.37 (0.36) N/A N/A Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 11,024.6 (3,036.2) (7,395.6) N/A 143.6% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 9,051.8 (3,841.8) (8,912.2) N/A 132.0%

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In October 2025, the Company delivered 31,767 vehicles. As of October 31, 2025, in China, the Company had 551 retail stores in 157 cities, 554 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities, and 3,508 super charging stations in operation equipped with 19,417 charging stalls.



Li i6

In September 2025, the Company launched Li i6, a pioneering five-seat battery electric SUV. Li i6 features a groundbreaking shark-inspired, low-drag design and native, high-voltage BEV architecture with 5C batteries, enabling it to maximize energy efficiency and achieve a CLTC driving range of 720 kilometers. The vehicle comes standard with the Company's proprietary VLA Driver large model and Li Xiang Tong Xue Agent, delivering an industry-leading smart user experience. Li i6's spacious interior and premium configurations offer exceptional comfort beyond its class, while its flagship chassis and low center of gravity ensure superior handling dynamism. Li i6 in standard configuration is priced at RMB249,800, with deliveries having started on September 27, 2025.



Overseas Authorized Retail Store

In October 2025, the Company officially opened its first overseas authorized retail store in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which mainly sells extended-range electric vehicles, including the Li L9, Li L7, and Li L6, to the local market. This entry into Central Asia marks a key milestone in the Company's execution of its global expansion strategy.



Health Assessment Results

In November 2025, Li i8 achieved the highest overall score of the year in the China-Automobile Health Index (C-AHI) assessment conducted by China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. Li i8 also received the highest ratings across all three categories assessed: the Clean Air Index, the Health Protection Index, and the Energy Efficiency and Emission Index.



CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, "Our BEV portfolio gained strong momentum during the third quarter, demonstrating our top-tier product-definition capabilities and solid product strength. Orders for Li i8 and Li i6 have exceeded 100,000 in aggregate. On the AI front, our VLA Driver large model, empowered by world model and reinforcement learning, has achieved industry-leading user adoption with monthly usage rate reaching 91% in October. With our user-centric product philosophy and robust R&D capabilities, we are confident in achieving our long-term vision and strategic objectives."

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, "While navigating intensifying market competition, we faced headwinds in the third quarter from supply chain bottlenecks and costs related to the recall of Li MEGA. We have been proactively working with our supply chain partners to fulfill the demand of our users for Li i8 and Li i6. Excluding estimated Li MEGA recall costs, our gross margin came in at 20.4%, demonstrating our continued operational resilience. Looking ahead, we will maintain our commitment to product and technology innovation, delivering exceptional user experiences while driving sustainable growth."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB27.4 billion (US$3.8 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 36.2% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 9.5% from RMB30.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.





Vehicle sales were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 37.4% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 10.4% from RMB28.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by higher average selling price due to different product mix.





were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 37.4% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 10.4% from RMB28.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by higher average selling price due to different product mix. Other sales and services were RMB1.5 billion (US$210.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 3.4% from RMB1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 10.1% from RMB1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The revenue from other sales and services remained relatively stable over the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB22.9 billion (US$3.2 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 32.0% from RMB33.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 5.3% from RMB24.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries. The decrease in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by higher average cost of sales due to different product mix and the estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA in the third quarter of 2025.





Gross profit was RMB4.5 billion (US$627.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 51.6% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 26.3% from RMB6.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025.





Vehicle margin was 15.5% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024 and 19.4% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to the estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA in the third quarter of 2025 and higher manufacturing cost per unit as a result of decreased production volume. The decrease in vehicle margin over the second quarter of 2025 was mainly attributable to the estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA in the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA, vehicle margin would have been 19.8% in the third quarter of 2025.





was 15.5% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024 and 19.4% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to the estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA in the third quarter of 2025 and higher manufacturing cost per unit as a result of decreased production volume. The decrease in vehicle margin over the second quarter of 2025 was mainly attributable to the estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA in the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA, vehicle margin would have been 19.8% in the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 16.3% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024 and 20.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in gross margin over the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025 was mainly due to the decrease in vehicle margin. Excluding the impact of estimated costs related to the recall of Li MEGA, gross margin would have been 20.4% in the third quarter of 2025.



Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB5.6 billion (US$793.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 2.5% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 7.8% from RMB5.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.





Research and development expenses were RMB3.0 billion (US$417.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 15.0% from RMB2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 5.8% from RMB2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to impact of pace of new vehicle programs and increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios and technologies, and expenditures in connection with product configuration adjustment. The increase in research and development expenses over the second quarter of 2025 was mainly attributable to expenditures in connection with product configuration adjustment.





were RMB3.0 billion (US$417.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 15.0% from RMB2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 5.8% from RMB2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to impact of pace of new vehicle programs and increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios and technologies, and expenditures in connection with product configuration adjustment. The increase in research and development expenses over the second quarter of 2025 was mainly attributable to expenditures in connection with product configuration adjustment. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.8 billion (US$389.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 17.6% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 1.9% from RMB2.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily associated with the recognition of share-based compensation expenses regarding the chief executive officer's performance-based awards in the third quarter of 2024. The selling, general and administrative expenses remained relatively stable over the second quarter of 2025.

Income/(Loss) from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB1.2 billion (US$165.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.4 billion income from operations in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB827.0 million income from operations in the second quarter of 2025. Operating margin was negative 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.7% in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB912.5 million (US$128.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB4.5 billion non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.2 billion non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2025.



Net Income/(Loss) and Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Net loss was RMB624.4 million (US$87.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.8 billion net income in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.1 billion net income in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB359.7 million (US$50.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.9 billion non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.5 billion non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2025.





was RMB624.4 million (US$87.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.8 billion net income in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.1 billion net income in the second quarter of 2025. was RMB359.7 million (US$50.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.9 billion non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.5 billion non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.62 (US$0.09) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.82 and RMB2.66 basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2024, respectively, and RMB1.09 and RMB1.03 basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2025, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.36 (US$0.05) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.85 and RMB3.63 non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2024, respectively, and RMB1.46 and RMB1.37 non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2025, respectively.



Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Cash position was RMB98.9 billion (US$13.9 billion) as of September 30, 2025.





Net cash used in operating activities was RMB7.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB11.0 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB3.0 billion net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2025. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025 was mainly due to decrease in cash received from customers and increased payment related to inventory purchase.





was RMB7.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB11.0 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB3.0 billion net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2025. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025 was mainly due to decrease in cash received from customers and increased payment related to inventory purchase. Free cash flow was negative RMB8.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and negative RMB3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 100,000 and 110,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37.0% to 30.7%.





Total revenues to be between RMB26.5 billion (US$3.7 billion) and RMB29.2 billion (US$4.1 billion), representing a year-over-year decrease of 40.1% to 34.2%.



This business outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 41,323,833 28,885,133 25,867,091 3,633,529 Other sales and services 1,550,385 1,360,480 1,497,571 210,363 Total revenues 42,874,218 30,245,613 27,364,662 3,843,892 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (32,671,723) (23,273,292) (21,846,962) (3,068,825) Other sales and services (977,822) (905,352) (1,048,699) (147,310) Total cost of sales (33,649,545) (24,178,644) (22,895,661) (3,216,135) Gross profit 9,224,673 6,066,969 4,469,001 627,757 Operating expenses: Research and development (2,586,534) (2,810,170) (2,974,338) (417,803) Selling, general and administrative (3,359,640) (2,717,761) (2,769,019) (388,962) Other operating income, net 154,174 287,980 97,155 13,647 Total operating expenses (5,792,000) (5,239,951) (5,646,202) (793,118) Income/(Loss) from operations 3,432,673 827,018 (1,177,201) (165,361) Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (54,167) (49,776) (32,663) (4,588) Interest income and investment income, net (21,979) 496,454 475,435 66,784 Others, net 43,752 15,288 (4,501) (632) Income/(Loss) before income tax 3,400,279 1,288,984 (738,930) (103,797) Income tax (expense)/benefit (579,789) (192,048) 114,534 16,088 Net income/(loss) 2,820,490 1,096,936 (624,396) (87,709) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,228 4,365 580 81 Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 2,814,262 1,092,571 (624,976) (87,790) Net income/(loss) 2,820,490 1,096,936 (624,396) (87,709) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (136,283) (173,612) (71,876) (10,096) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (136,283) (173,612) (71,876) (10,096) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 2,684,207 923,324 (696,272) (97,805) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,228 4,365 580 81 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 2,677,979 918,959 (696,852) (97,886) Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 997,934,606 1,005,986,033 1,009,414,942 1,009,414,942 Diluted 1,062,727,888 1,071,261,046 1,009,414,942 1,009,414,942 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 2.82 1.09 (0.62) (0.09) Diluted 2.66 1.03 (0.62) (0.09) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,995,869,212 2,011,972,066 2,018,829,884 2,018,829,884 Diluted 2,125,455,776 2,142,522,091 2,018,829,884 2,018,829,884 Net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 1.41 0.54 (0.31) (0.04) Diluted 1.33 0.51 (0.31) (0.04)



Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)

As of December 31,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 65,901,123 51,107,522 7,179,031 Restricted cash 6,849 215,864 30,322 Time deposits and short-term investments 46,904,548 47,570,461 6,682,183 Trade receivable 135,112 100,867 14,169 Inventories 8,185,604 8,225,261 1,155,396 Prepayments and other current assets 5,176,546 5,526,261 776,269 Total current assets 126,309,782 112,746,236 15,837,370 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 922,897 832,582 116,952 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,140,933 24,187,347 3,397,576 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 8,323,963 9,268,455 1,301,932 Intangible assets, net 914,951 937,775 131,728 Goodwill 5,484 5,484 770 Deferred tax assets 2,542,180 3,220,893 452,436 Other non-current assets 2,188,888 1,916,923 269,269 Total non-current assets 36,039,296 40,369,459 5,670,663 Total assets 162,349,078 153,115,695 21,508,033 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 281,102 6,319,492 887,694 Trade and notes payable 53,596,194 37,765,707 5,304,917 Amounts due to related parties 11,492 16,569 2,327 Deferred revenue, current 1,396,489 1,580,997 222,081 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,438,092 1,626,141 228,423 Finance lease liabilities, current 95,205 - - Accruals and other current liabilities 12,397,322 15,229,914 2,139,332 Total current liabilities 69,215,896 62,538,820 8,784,774 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 8,151,598 3,141,894 441,339 Deferred revenue, non-current 720,531 624,987 87,791 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,735,738 6,456,159 906,891 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 642,984 348,103 48,898 Deferred tax liabilities 864,999 675,345 94,865 Other non-current liabilities 5,696,950 6,132,776 861,466 Total non-current liabilities 21,812,800 17,379,264 2,441,250 Total liabilities 91,028,696 79,918,084 11,226,024 Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders' equity 70,874,884 72,690,847 10,210,824 Noncontrolling interests 445,498 506,764 71,185 Total shareholders' equity 71,320,382 73,197,611 10,282,009 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 162,349,078 153,115,695 21,508,033



Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 11,024,642 (3,036,219) (7,395,580) (1,038,851) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (14,212,597) (226,724) 8,373,137 1,176,168 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 238,305 (70,037) 597,470 83,926 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (245,692) (108,393) (48,607) (6,828) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,195,342) (3,441,373) 1,526,420 214,415 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 80,788,796 53,238,339 49,796,966 6,994,938 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 77,593,454 49,796,966 51,323,386 7,209,353 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 11,024,642 (3,036,219) (7,395,580) (1,038,851) Capital expenditures (1,972,878) (805,544) (1,516,607) (213,037) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 9,051,764 (3,841,763) (8,912,187) (1,251,888)

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of sales (33,649,545) (24,178,644) (22,895,661) (3,216,135) Share-based compensation expenses 8,213 8,135 10,260 1,441 Non-GAAP cost of sales (33,641,332) (24,170,509) (22,885,401) (3,214,694) Research and development expenses (2,586,534) (2,810,170) (2,974,338) (417,803) Share-based compensation expenses 296,778 236,668 164,014 23,039 Non-GAAP research and development expenses (2,289,756) (2,573,502) (2,810,324) (394,764) Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,359,640) (2,717,761) (2,769,019) (388,962) Share-based compensation expenses 725,500 126,413 90,425 12,702 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (2,634,140) (2,591,348) (2,678,594) (376,260) Income/(Loss) from operations 3,432,673 827,018 (1,177,201) (165,361) Share-based compensation expenses 1,030,491 371,216 264,699 37,182 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 4,463,164 1,198,234 (912,502) (128,179) Net income/(loss) 2,820,490 1,096,936 (624,396) (87,709) Share-based compensation expenses 1,030,491 371,216 264,699 37,182 Non-GAAP net income/(loss)8 3,850,981 1,468,152 (359,697) (50,527) Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 2,814,262 1,092,571 (624,976) (87,790) Share-based compensation expenses 1,030,491 371,216 264,699 37,182 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 3,844,753 1,463,787 (360,277) (50,608) Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 997,934,606 1,005,986,033 1,009,414,942 1,009,414,942 Diluted 1,062,727,888 1,071,261,046 1,009,414,942 1,009,414,942 Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 3.85 1.46 (0.36) (0.05) Diluted 3.63 1.37 (0.36) (0.05) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,995,869,212 2,011,972,066 2,018,829,884 2,018,829,884 Diluted 2,125,455,776 2,142,522,091 2,018,829,884 2,018,829,884 Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 1.93 0.73 (0.18) (0.03) Diluted 1.81 0.69 (0.18) (0.03)

___________________

1 All translations from Renminbi ("RMB") to U.S. dollars ("US$") are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

5 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

6 Except for vehicle margin, gross margin, and operating margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

7 Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits and financial instruments included in long-term investments.

8 Non-GAAP items have no tax impact for all the periods presented.